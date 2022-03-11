COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The perfect time to open a coffee shop is now, said Greg Ubert, founder and president of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
"So many entrepreneurs wait for the economic stars to align just right, which seldom happens," Ubert said. "Over the past 30 years, we've helped coffee shops open during the Great Recession and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Most are still going strong."
The award-winning coffee roaster has helped over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states get off to a prosperous start through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
For 2022, Crimson Cup has signed contracts with 23 business owners to open independent coffee shops in 13 states.
The new owners will learn how to open and run profitable coffee businesses through the roaster's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
Based on Ubert's Book, Seven Steps to Success: a Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the 7 Steps program has helped hundreds of independent coffee shops become thriving local businesses.
A 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultant will guide each new owner through every step – from scouting a profitable location and writing a coffee shop business plan to planning a menu, choosing equipment, hiring staff and providing comprehensive training.
As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup also supplies award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.
"We set up new business owners to reach their goals, and then we keep working with them until they reach them," Ubert said.
After a new coffee shop opens, the 7 Steps team supports them through grand opening celebrations and beyond to ensure ongoing success.
Crimson Cup customer Debbie Fulks opened Court Street Coffee in Athens, Ohio in 2007.
"Tasting the coffee is like – Oh my gosh! – This is like the best coffee I've ever had," she recalled. "That kind of sold me right there."
Over the past 15 years, Crimson Cup's 7 Steps team has continued to help Fulks grow her business.
"They're just a phone call away," she said. "If I have questions about drinks or equipment, marketing, staff … just anything. If the person I talk to first can't answer, they point me to the right person. It has been invaluable."
Ubert said he continues to see strong opportunity for new coffee shop owners. "Specialty coffee demand continues to grow," he said. "There are so many cities and towns that lack a good coffee shop.
"We're here to help anyone who wants to get started in specialty coffee," he said. "Give us a call with any questions you might have."
7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the first contact for all new coffee shop owners. Reach him by emailing sfullerton@crimsoncup.com or by calling 1.888.800.9224.
"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffee house, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors. Chances are, we can help you!"
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea