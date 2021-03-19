MARIETTA, Ga., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twisted Taco Franchise Inc. will be opening the first express version of Twisted Taco at Sandy Plains Centre, 2960 Shallowford Rd. Suite 303, Marietta, GA 30066 in April of 2021.
Twisted Taco Express will serve all of the tacos, burritos, and Tex-Mex favorites you've grown to love since 2002, but in a smaller footprint with 25 seats inside and 12 outside.
Paul Gibbs & Ray Sieradzki, co-founders of Twisted Taco Franchise Inc., said "This version of our concept is built for speed and convenience without sacrificing the integrity or quality of our product."
This stripped-down version of Twisted Taco was introduced to college students at Emory University in 2013 and has grown to 17 locations in eight states. Twisted Taco Express will have online ordering, curbside pick-up, as well as all the delivery options that are expected of a restaurant of this size. This unit will not only introduce Twisted Taco Express to the public but will be utilized as a training facility for new locations.
The co-founders also stated, "This will be the first of many express locations and we are excited to launch this in our home state of Georgia."
Twisted Taco Express will satisfy the unique TWIST on Tex-Mex you crave.
