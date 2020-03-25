SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tyme announced that all fees will be waived for restaurants who register on its meal-ordering platform, allowing small businesses to quickly accept take-out orders.
Restaurants are permitted to offer take-out and delivery during California's state-wide stay-at-home order that went into effect last week amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We wanted to offer restaurants that do not have the ability to allow their customers to order ahead for pickup to set up an account with us for free," said Robert Marhamat, Chairman of Tyme. Fees will be waived for new restaurant operators for the remainder of 2020.
Additionally, restaurant owners are now able to sell gift cards (with no fees) directly on the Tyme platform, giving loyal customers the opportunity to support their favorite local restaurants during these challenging times.
"This is our way of giving back and helping restaurateurs propel business for the rest of 2020 without thinking about another cost," said Marhamat. "As a younger San Francisco-based startup, we want to partner with these small business owners to ensure that independent restaurants can focus on getting their business back up and running."
"This is a tough time for all of us, and while we have felt the impact ourselves, we are willing to make sacrifices in order to help lift up these local establishments"
Tyme Commerce is a personalized end-to-end food platform that customizes the world around you to your likes and preferences.
