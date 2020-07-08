CHESTERFIELD, Mo., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of driving collaboration within the agriculture and food sectors, the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance today announced it will change its identity to U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA). The non-profit agriculture and food value chain leader is evolving its name to illustrate the active role farmers and ranchers play to advance food and nutrition security, environmental sustainability and economic prosperity.
"Farmers and ranchers are integral members of our communities who play a vital role on the frontlines of our food system, and their work to feed America's families has become even more crucial during these challenging times," said Chip Bowling, USFRA Chairman and row crop farmer from Newburg, Maryland. "As we look to further realize the benefits of sustainable food and agriculture, we must also acknowledge the extraordinary potential America's farmland holds to draw down carbon, help mitigate climate change and unlock investment and growth opportunities for our economy. Climate-smart agriculture practices are a solution that we can put into action to really make a difference. We're proud to focus on that action with the new name."
"The very definition of sustainability is critical in understanding what the new USFRA brings to the table," explained Erin Fitzgerald, USFRA CEO. "In agriculture, we often talk about environmental sustainability or climate impacts. But we also have to look at economic sustainability of our farms and food system, and how investing in agriculture can also support community vibrancy. Our new name represents the leaders in action who are committed to co-creating the sustainable food systems of the future."
As part of the new name, U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action launched a new digital destination that highlights the stories of food and agriculture leaders and calls the industry to join in action projects to ensure a more sustainable food system. From mapping agriculture against the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals to uncovering the greatest needs to transform economic investment in agriculture technologies and innovation, USFRA is convening stakeholders to take action. This September, these efforts will continue at the Honor the Harvest Forum, a virtual collaboration between food and agriculture leaders co-create shared pathway that will lead to a more sustainable food future.
Working together, leaders across the food and agriculture sector can be a tremendous force for good. During the COVID-19 disruption, for example, an alarming portion of the population has struggled to feed themselves and their families. The entire supply chain, from farmers to retailers to packaged good companies, has stepped in to make contributions and help those in need.
"It's inspiring to see what can happen when we all work toward one common goal," continued Fitzgerald. "Working together on our future, we can continue to meet other challenges, united in the recognition that we are all in this together. With collaboration, ingenuity and a sense of community, we can help meet the needs of people and planet. We're asking all leaders in food and agriculture to join us on this mission of a lifetime."
ABOUT USFRA
U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA) represents farmer and rancher-led organizations, and food and agricultural partners, with a common vision to further our global sustainable food systems. We believe farmers uniquely contribute to nourishing our planet, people, and natural resources. Our focus is creating a proactive collaboration between the best minds in food, agriculture, science, and technology to co-create solutions that will result in environmental, social, and economic sustainability. Learn more at www.usfarmersandranchers.org.