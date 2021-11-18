PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karman Foods, the U.S.-based Asian grocery retailer well known for its online Asian market, today announced the launch of a wholesale Asian grocery division serving the restaurant and food services industries. The new division will provide U.S. nationwide delivery of Korean and Japanese packaged groceries that restaurants and foodservice operators commonly use. As the division expands in the future, it will add Thai, Vietnamese, Filipino and Chinese groceries. The launch of the new division responds to many inquiries from restaurants for service from Karman.
"For us, adding nationwide Asian grocery delivery in larger quantities at wholesale pricing for the restaurant sector is a natural extension of what we do," said Karman Cheung, Founder, and CEO, Karman Foods. "The current supply chain issues have left restaurants and foodservice operators scrambling to find the provisions they need for their businesses, and we can use our sourcing capabilities to help."
One of the inaugural customers for the new division was a 40-location order from the health-driven seasonal restaurant and bar True Food Kitchen, a one-of-a-kind restaurant founded by integrative medicine specialist, Dr. Andrew Weil, who created the brand with a menu based on the anti-inflammatory diet selections fundamentally based on science. All of its craveable dishes work to increase the longevity of its customers and the planet. True Food Kitchen looked to Karman for a range of healthy japchae (sweet potato) noodles for its locations around the U.S. "We really appreciate that Karman Foods was able to help us keep items on the menu during these times of shortages," a True Food Kitchen spokesperson commented.
About the Korean and Japanese Groceries Available from Karman Foods
Karman Foods is owned and operated by knowledgeable lovers of Asian food, emphasizing Korean and Japanese groceries of the highest quality. Its curated selection, which includes many natural and organic products, is ideal for grocery shoppers and restaurant industry provisions. Karman is among those working to popularize many unique and distinctive Asian grocery products that are not always easy to find. Karman's buyers have taste-tested every product in the inventory to provide the most authentic taste and quality in every category. It lets home shoppers and restaurant buyers order with peace of mind about the quality and nutritional content.
Karman Foods is Known for a Leading Asian Food Market Online
Karman Foods is one of the top-rated U.S.-based specialty food retailers operating on the internet today. It's Karman Foods' online Asian supermarket is highly regarded for a selection of Asian groceries in the culinary traditions of Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. With home and restaurant delivery anywhere in the U.S., it makes Asian groceries easily accessible in areas that lack a physical store. The virtual market is also an excellent alternative for anyone who prefers the convenience of online grocery shopping with home delivery.
Providing grocery shoppers and restaurant buyers with the most economical options is always an emphasis at Karman Foods. Most products, including sauces, marinades, spice blends, noodles, and many other packaged groceries, are offered in economy sizes or case packs. Free delivery is triggered once an order reaches $50 and is a popular option with customers of all kinds. The curated selection, which offers only the best products in each category, is designed to save shoppers' time sorting through too many items to find the best ones.
Karman Foods provides many customer services online that go beyond those offered by many of its competitors. Its YouTube channel is a popular online destination for anyone who wants to learn more about new and popular Asian grocery products. Cooking demonstrations show how to use many items in popular dishes that are fun and quick to make at home. Many of the featured products are connected to the Karman market and are easy to order online. The channel extends Karman's mission to make Asian flavorings and recipes more widely available to home cooks in the United States.
About the Karman Foods Web Asian Grocery Store
The Karman Asian market is set up to make it enjoyable for shoppers to browse, compare among products, read more information, and sort by country or product type. It fills in the blanks for home cooks who can buy fresh vegetables and meats locally but may have challenges finding authentic Asian seasonings and flavorings. It also presents specialty products that are of particular interest to Asian food lovers and home cooks. Examples are premium rice and imported teas – items that are harder to find in conventional supermarkets or wholesale clubs.
Pan-Asian cooks and now restaurants can sort sauces, marinades, and seasonings by category and compare products from several culinary traditions. Those interested in shopping only for products connected to a single country can sort by nation. The website product sorting capabilities are superior to other online Asian grocery retailers and provide a user-friendly shopping experience. The e-store is continually improved and updated to address shopping trends and consumer tastes. Karman Foods' mission is to innovate and deliver the best customer service and pricing.
Media Contact
Karman Cheung, Karman Foods, 1 800-213-1902, karman@karmanfoods.com
SOURCE Karman Foods