Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Growth Drivers

  • Technology and data are going to play the biggest role yet in this future state of the industry
  • Consumers may grow increasingly loyal to third-party delivery apps, eclipsing loyalty to individual restaurants
  • Restaurants already employ more women and minority managers than any other private sector industry
  • Training & Development

4. Challenges Faced

  • Financing may continue to be challenging for restaurants
  • Food Safety & Security

5. Opportunities

  • Health & Nutrition
  • Sustainability
  • Information technology will permeate restaurants

6. United States Restaurant Industry Insights

  • Categories Covered:
  • Restaurant Industry Sales in US Billion (2010, 2018 & 2030)
  • Restaurant & Food Service Jobs in Million (2010, 2018 & 2030)
  • United State - People in Labor Force by Ages in Million, 1978-2028
  • Growing Proportion of the Labor Force by Age in Million
  • United State - Average Annual Growth by Resident Population, 2014-2018
  • United States - Average Annual Growth by Resident Population in Percent, 1950-2030

7. Consumers in 2030

  • Covered:
  • Snapshot of the US population in 2030
  • Older adults claim bigger slice of the pie
  • United State Population by Age in Percent, 2010
  • United State Population by Age in Percent, 2020
  • United State Population by Age in Percent, 2030
  • U.S. Population Share by Race & Ethnicity in Percent, 2010
  • U.S. Population Share by Race & Ethnicity in Percent, 2020
  • U.S. Population Share by Race & Ethnicity in Percent, 2030

8. Restaurant Industry Structure

  • The restaurant industry in 2030 will be like nothing you have ever seen before and that's exactly how operators will thrive

9. Facilities & Operations

  • Off-premises is where much of the future growth will likely be

10. Profitability & Income

  • Margin pressures will remain intense for restaurants of all types and sizes, making cost management more essential than ever

11. Autonomous Vehicles

  • Autonomous Vehicles promise to change how people on the road get their food, and what they eat and drink in cars
  • Non-food companies could add food and prepared meals to their offerings as an added service
  • Automation and robotics will begin to play a greater role in food preparation and the kitchen line
  • Weather volatility could drive up food costs by causing disruptions in agriculture and the food distribution system
  • Artificial intelligences with knowledge of cooking techniques, food chemistry, recipes, and alcohol will produce unexpected new culinary and beverage experiences
  • An aging U.S. population, advanced genetic knowledge, and the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes will create growing demand for meals that provide specific health benefits to diners, on an increasingly personalized level

12. Cloud Kitchens & Virtual Restaurants

  • Accelerating trends in technology and consumer demand will lead to more cloud kitchens AND virtual restaurants Sustainability

