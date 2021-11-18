WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of the COP26 international climate conference, two U.S. Senators have introduced a bill to accelerate access to clean cooking.
Led by Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), the Clean Cooking Support Act will help people in low- and middle-income countries switch from using open fires and polluting fuels for cooking to using more modern stoves and fuels such as electricity, solar power, gas, and biofuels.
Globally, nearly one out of three people rely on polluting cooking fuels like charcoal, wood, and kerosene. Such "dirty cooking" is a leading source of carbon emissions and contributes to the death of some 4 million people each year, according to the World Health Organization.
The bipartisan Clean Cooking Support Act, which is already supported by more than 50 businesses, research institutions, governments, and advocacy organizations, would accelerate financing, research, market development, technological standards, and support to countries' carbon emissions reductions plans. The bill would also create a much-needed Interagency Working Group, chaired by the offices of the Secretary of State and the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, to work with organizations including the Clean Cooking Alliance to increase global access to clean cooking fuels and technologies.
"Our bill aims to address a serious global public health and environmental issue where leadership by the United States can make a real difference. It would directly benefit some of the world's poorest people, including the women and girls who are disproportionately affected, and reduce harmful pollution that affects us all," said Senator Susan Collins. "I urge my colleagues to join me and Senator Durbin in supporting the Clean Cooking Support Act."
"The U.S. should take a leadership position in creating and implementing climate solutions that support a cleaner, healthier planet for all," said Senator Dick Durbin. "With the Clean Cooking Support Act, we can reduce harmful emissions and protect people from the dangerous health risks of using inefficient and unsafe cookstoves and fuels. I'm proud to join Senator Collins in introducing this bipartisan legislation to ensure that American development assistance and expertise helps in this timely effort."
At an event during the recent climate summit, the Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael S. Regan said, "The U.S. government will work with the Clean Cooking Alliance, other country governments, and partners at every level of government to reduce emissions from home cooking and heating that contribute to climate change and directly affect the health and livelihoods of almost 40 percent of the world's population."
"Clean cooking is a significant opportunity to make a difference in public health while simultaneously reducing harmful climate emissions. I applaud Senator Durbin and Senator Collins for supporting this important work," said Dr. Sola Olopade, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Center for Global Health, University of Chicago.
"The message from COP26 was clear: we need climate solutions that not only reduce harmful emissions, but also help address health, economic, and gender inequities," said Dymphna van der Lans, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Cooking Alliance. "This transition cannot happen without significant increases in funding and dedicated resources. We thank Senator Collins and Senator Durbin for their leadership on this important issue, and we look forward to working together to pass this legislation and help make universal access to clean cooking a reality."
Since 2010, more than 400 million people have gained access to clean cooking fuels and technologies, with more than 4.6 million lives saved from harmful health impacts attributed to household air pollution, according to the World Health Organization and Health Effects Institute.
Despite these significant achievements, the pace of progress remains far too slow. Billions of people in Africa, Asia, and Latin America still rely on inefficient fuels and stoves. Climate-damaging emissions from cooking with non-renewable woodfuels amount to a gigaton of CO2e per year – on par with emissions from aviation and shipping.
The Clean Cooking Alliance is working with partners around the world to improve access to clean cooking, including through a multi-stakeholder Clean Cooking Energy Compact that brings together countries' and organizations' commitments to action, and the implementation of a Clean Cooking Systems Strategy, which is spearheading innovative activities like a Delivery Units Network to help governments achieve their clean cooking plans.
Supporting the Clean Cooking Support Act
