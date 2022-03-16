MORETON-IN-MARSH, England, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founders of Blacklion Vodka husband and wife team Tim & Tanya Spittle won Spirit Bronze in The IWSC 2022 awards for their smooth spirit which is made using an innovative method of recycling leftover whey from the cheese-making process.
Tim said: "Whey vodka is silky smooth. It can be drunk neat, on its own or over ice. It's also very versatile and can be used to make an exquisite cocktail.
"We knew we had a great sustainable vodka and this has now been confirmed by the award. Having launched in 2021 after years of planning, we are absolutely thrilled to win."
News of the award follows shortly after an evaluation by the International Drinks Specialists who scored British brand Blacklion Vodka 92/100.
Tanya said: "We are really chuffed about this. It's amazing to see something we talked and dreamt about come to life and become award-winning."
Handcrafted in small batches, the elusive Blacklion Vodka is made using the whey from the couple's own breed of 'Black Lion' sheep. The curds are separated by a local farmer and friend who makes his own cheese, and the whey is then collected and taken for processing.
Tim said: "the exact process is top secret – it took us 3 years of research and development to create this super-premium vodka which has been likened to a white whiskey."
Tim & Tanya said: "We are the first in Europe to bring sheep's milk vodka to the market and we are hugely excited for what the future holds."
BOILERPLATE
Blacklion Vodka is the Europe's rarest vodka! It's the first vodka to be made in the UK from sheep's milk and is the inspiration of Tim and Tanya Spittle who amongst other things, rear and nurture their flock of rare breed sheep on their family farm in the Cotswolds.
Blacklion Vodka has a creamy nose and silky palate. The heat of alcohol develops towards the finish without burning.
Taste the rarity and adventure poured into each bottle through our unique triple distilling process. We have been able to explore and develop an innovative vodka, using some of the rarest ingredients.
Best served straight from the freezer.
SUSTAINABILITY IS THE KEY TO OUR SUCCESS & SURVIVAL
We believe in the necessity of reducing our waste as a business. Taking a sustainable approach to farming allows us to develop a unique spirit made from an otherwise waste product. We have developed this byproduct into something desired by consumers and of benefit to the British Farming industry.
Contact Information:
Blacklion Vodka
Tim & Tanya Spittle
+44 (0)7827 998 497 / +44 (0)7540 879 619
http://www.blacklionvodka.co.uk
Media Contact
Tim Spittle, Cotswold Blacklion Limited, 44 7540879619, sales@blacklionvodka.co.uk
Tanya Spittle, Cotswold Blacklion Limited, 7827998497, sales@blacklionvodka.co.uk
SOURCE Blacklion Vodka