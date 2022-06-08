HAWTHRONE, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC), since 2010 the world's most prestigious global spirits competition, today releases the results of the 2022 Challenge. USC 2022 proved to be the thirteenth consecutive year of record submissions. Entries arrived from more than 50 spirit-producing nations.
The judging, held through May and early June, determined 57 Chairman's Trophy winners, 274 Finalists, 446 Great Values, and 143 Tried & True Award winners. As always, USC was conducted at the custom-designed Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) Evaluation Center, located in Hawthorne, NY.
Says UBC Co-Founder and Judging Director F. Paul Pacult, "Aside from being the largest USC ever, this year's Challenge was likewise the most global, with an impressive array of quality distillates from places as far away from New York as China, Australia, Ecuador, India, and Chile. Virtually all categories saw healthy gains, most notably gin, Ready-to-Drink cocktails, mezcal, rum, tequila, rum, vodka, and all whiskey and brandy categories.
"Since producers tend to enter their top-shelf marques into USC, it's clear that they look to us for the most accurate and unbiased data in the industry. We already look forward to USC 2023!"
Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2022 Chairman's Trophy Winners
AMARO
Nonino Amaro Riserva
APERITIF/APERITIVO
Bache Gabrielsen Very Old Pineau des Charentes
BAIJIU
Yushan Taiwan Superior 12 Years Old Kaoliang
BRANDY
American: BrandyLab California Brandy
Armagnac: Château de Laubade Cask Strength 1994 Bas Armagnac
Calvados: Christian Drouin Les Millésimés 1982 Pays d'Auge
Cognac: Pierre Vallet Single Cask
Pisco: Tres Erres Reservado
GIN & GENEVER
Gin: Gordon's Traveler's Edition London Dry
Genever: Notaris Bartender's Choice Jerry Thomas Rome Edition
HARD SELTZER
High Noon Sun Sips Pineapple Vodka & Soda
LIQUEUR
Berry/Fruit: Matsui Brandy Umeshu Fruit
Citrus/Triple Sec: Cointreau
Chocolate: Faretti Biscotti Chocolate
Cream/Dairy: Carolans Cold Brew
Herbal/Mint/Spice/Botanical: Sorel
MEZCAL
Vago Ensamble en Barro
MIXER
Fever-Tree Ginger Ale
READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAIL
Gin: Le Barteleur Hanky Panky
Rum: Koloa Sparkling Mango Hawaiian Rum Cocktail
Tequila: Cazadores Paloma
Vodka: Boyd & Blair Blood Orange Cosmo
Whiskey: Social Hour Harvest Whiskey Sour Made with George Dickel
RUM
Dark/Gold: Plantation Xaymaca Special Dry Pot Still
Flavored: Plantation Cut & Dry Coconut
Rhum Agricole: Baie de Trésors Plein Soleil Blanc
Over-Proof: ImpEx Collection Long Pond 2007 14 Years Old
White/Silver: Plantation 3 Stars
SHOCHU
iichiko Frasco
TEQUILA, 100% AGAVE
Blanco/Plata: El Tesoro
Reposado: Don Fulano
Añejo: Tequila Ocho
Extra Añejo: Cierto Reserve Collection
VERMOUTH
Dry: La Quintinye Royal Extra Dry
Sweet: La Quintinye Royal Rouge
VODKA
Unflavored: Belvedere Smogóry Forest Single Estate Rye
Flavored: 23rd Street Riverland Rose
WHISKY – CANADA
WhistlePig The Boss Hog VIII LapuLapu's Pacific Straight Rye
WHISKEY – IRELAND
Blended: J.J. Corry The Gael
Single Pot Still: Redbreast 21 Years Old
Single Malt: Knappogue Castle 21 Years Old
WHISKY – SCOTLAND
Blended: Dewar's Double Double 32 Years Old
Blended Malt: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Batch #13 Tabanco Time 11 Years Old
Single Malt-Highland: Glenmorangie Truffle Oak Reserve 26 Years Old
Single Malt-Island: Highland Park Viking Honour 12 Years Old
Single Malt-Islay: Ardbeg Uigedail
Single Malt-Speyside: Mortlach Cowie's Blue Seal 20 Years Old
WHISKEY – USA
Bottled-In-Bond: Old Fitzgerald Spring 2022 Edition 17 Years Old
Bourbon: Eagle Rare 17 Years Old
Rye: Smooth Ambler Founders' Cask Strength Series
Single Barrel: Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel
Single Malt: Courage & Conviction Cuvée Single Cask, Cask No. 1266
Tennessee: Jack Daniel's 10 Years Old
Wheat: Bainbridge Battle Point Two Islands Islay Cask
Other: Barrell Whiskey Private Release DJA1 Blend 1 Finished in a St. Agrestis Brooklyn Amaro Cask
WHISK(E)Y – WORLD
Japanese: Matsui The Kurayoshi Sakura Cask Japanese Single Malt
World: Seven Seals The Age of Pisces Oloroso Sherry Wood Finish Single Malt
After undergoing careful analysis through multiple panels, all products are rated on the 100-point scale by the spirits industry's most renowned judges including buyers, journalists, educators, authors, and bar owners.
Spirits scoring 85+ points receive a detailed tasting note. All spirits scoring 80+ points receive an individual results page, which provides all downloadable marketing material.
USC results are promoted globally and on social media.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE…No shortcuts. Just honest, impartial judging.
Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) provides expert evaluation of spirits for producers, importers, and marketers through its innovative annual competition: Ultimate Spirits Challenge. UBC partners are F. Paul Pacult, Sue Woodley and David Talbot.
