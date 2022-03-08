DARIEN, Conn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The facility will inventory Ultra Pure's extensive product line of domestic and imported bulk high proof spirits, as well as offering third party storage and blending capabilities. This provides Ultra Pure critical distribution and storage capabilities in the heart of Kentucky's bourbon region.
Ultra Pure President Niels van der Kloot says operations will get underway following renovations and upgrades of the existing 28,000 sq ft warehouse. Growth plans for the 4.9-acre property include a 1 million+ gallon tank farm for third party storage as well as a rick house for the storage of bourbon and whiskey.
Critical to this facility is Ultra Pure's ability to bring in alcohol via rail which allows for greater efficiencies and flexibility in managing both its own- and third-party inventory. These capabilities let Ultra Pure respond even more quickly to customer demand and further insulates the company and its customers from today's supply chain challenges. "Our number one priority is focusing on customer service, support, and performance. In today's climate, reliability and responsiveness are critically important to our customers," says Steve Sellhausen, Ultra Pure COO and VP of Strategy.
The property also represents Ultra Pure's 10th strategically-located distribution facility, further empowering customers with a consistent and reliable supply chain. "We expect to be up to speed using the facility very quickly, with expansion and property improvements taking place over the next 12 to 24 months," says van der Kloot.
Founded in 2006, Ultra Pure is located in Darien, Connecticut and is the leading bulk alcohol supplier in the United States. Ultra Pure supplies high quality bulk ethanol & high proof spirits for varying uses and industries. These products include Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and Unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol and all specialty denatured Alcohols. Ultra Pure services not only industrial and commercial industries but also Food and Beverage.
Ultra Pure LLC and Sasma BV are part of Sasma Holding BV.
