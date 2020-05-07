MIAMI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning global hospitality brands, announces the opening of the first of five Umami Burger locations in the Middle East, in Doha, marking its 28th location for the brand. Umami Burger has partnered with Innovation Lab Qatar Group for this project. The restaurant, which will initially open with a temporary "delivery only" model, is designed by Interprogetti Interior Design and Fit Out featuring indoor and outdoor seating within the 138sqm space.
Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states, "I am extremely proud to bring the Umami brand to Qatar and to partner with Innovation Lab Qatar and the incredible founder/CEO, Mohammed Al Suwaidi. This announcement is part of our strong international growth that will bring the brand to Latin America, Europe, and the Pacific region. Doha is a very important city for sbe, with the opening of the 270 room Mondrian Doha having been a tremendous success."
Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Co-Founder & CEO of Innovation Lab Qatar adds, "I am very excited to venture into this wonderful culinary journey with such a unique brand like Umami. As Qatar is gearing up to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the country is seeing a rapid growth in the food & beverage industry. This is the perfect time for us to work with a leading international hospitality group like sbe and build a long lasting relationship by bringing a completely new culinary experience to Qatar."
The Doha location is in the center of Msheireb Downtown Doha, walking distance from top attractions such as Souq Waqif, Museum of Islamic Art and the newly opened National Museum of Qatar. Situated between the Mandarin Oriental , Al Wadi Hotel -M Gallery and Park Hyatt Doha.
The menu features Umami favorites such as the Throwback Burger (two burger patties; white cheddar; miso-mustard; dill pickles; minced onions and Umami ketchup); Sunny Side (crispy turkey bacon, sunny side-up egg; crispy potatoes; garlic mayo; umami ketchup; white cheddar and grilled onions), additionally this location will debut new mouthwatering desserts such as Orange Poppyseed & Strawberry Shortcake, topped with fresh whipped cream. The menu will also highlight non-alcoholic beverages such as mojitos, and a pina colada.
This announcement comes off the heels of Umami Burger's New York City expansion into a midtown ghost kitchen space operated by C3, a subsidiary of global lifestyle and hospitality company sbe. In the coming months the Umami brand will introduce additional concepts in New York City including a full service concept in the heart of NYC's Midtown and the other within Citizens' Food Hall in collaboration with Brookfield Properties and C3. Citizens will feature two full-service restaurants, multiple bars and a fast-casual market hall.
Umami Burger plans to hire 35 employees with this opening and will be looking for additional staff as locations continue to open. The Doha location will be open from 9:00AM to 10:00PM on Sunday through Wednesday, from 9:00AM - 11:00PM on Thursday and Saturday, on Friday from 12:00PM - 11:00 PM. Upon opening, Umami Burger will be delivery online via FOODYS.
About Umami Burger:
Founded in Los Angeles in 2009, Umami Burger has been named GQ's "Burger of the Year," Men's Journal's "Best Burger in America" and one of the "25 Most Innovative Consumer Brands of 2016" by Forbes' CircleUp25. Umami Burger currently has over 28 locations globally, including 16 locations in major cities in the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and five locations internationally in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, as well as in Nassau, Bahamas, Mexico City, Querétaro, and Pueblas, Mexico. In the next phase of growing Umami Burger, sbe plans to open in Latin America, Europe, and the Pacific region. sbe, the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hospitality venues, is Umami Burger's majority shareholder. For more information on Umami Burger, please visit umamiburger.com or follow @umamiburger or #umamiburger on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About sbe:
Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.
About Innovation Lab Qatar
Established in 2012 by Co-founder and CEO Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Innovation Lab Qatar Group has quickly emerged as a major force in the tourism and hospitality industry. Their commitment, ambition, vision, and hard work have been key factors in their success within Qatar's highly competitive market. Innovation Lab Qatar Group is a pioneer in the tourism sector with the introduction of Doha Bus as the first hop-on and hop-off city tour service in Qatar. As well as going desert dune bashing on the 4x4 Monster bus which takes you into the mesmerizing Al Majles Resort situated by the famous sea-line beach. Also pioneering in the hospitality industry with Viva Mexico by Mr.Taco, launched as Qatar's first authentic Mexican restaurant in a vibrant and colorful corner in The Pearl Island.
