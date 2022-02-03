MCLEAN, Va., Feb.3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Media Contact: info@unclemaddios.com
UNCLE MADDIO'S PIZZA ANNOUNCES EXCITING NEW PARTNERSHIP
Uncle Maddio's Pizza a pioneer in the fast-casual pizza space has partnered with Follett Higher Education Group to open locations on multiple college campuses, the first being on the campus of Arizona State University.
Uncle Maddio's Pizza was one of the first hand crafted, custom made artisanal pizza concepts in the fast casual arena. Their commitment to hand made dough, fresh ingredients, and a Served with Love guarantee to customer service has resulted in significant customer loyalty.
"We are extremely excited and completely committed to this partnership with Follett Campus Stores and can't wait to provide the students, faculty and surrounding community at Arizona State University with our best-in-class Uncle Maddio's pizza." said Jim Smith President and CEO.
"We are thrilled to be adding Uncle Maddio's Pizza to the 2nd floor of Sun Devil Marketplace, adjacent to the ASU Visitor Information Center on the Tempe Campus." said Ashlie Singleton, Follett Regional Manager, Sales & Operations. "It's exciting that the Sun Devil Marketplace will be the first Follett Campus Store to partner with Uncle Maddio's Pizza providing a shared commitment to serving Arizona State University students and the surrounding communities."
"Our upcoming location at Arizona State University will not only be our first Uncle Maddio's with Follett, but it will also be our farthest West." said Carell Grass Vice President of Business Development. "We are excited to introduce our chef created pizzas made on fresh dough as well the other unique products we are developing especially for ASU, he continued.
The Uncle Maddio's location on the campus at Arizona State University is now open.
About Uncle Maddio's Pizza:
Uncle Maddio's Pizza is a fast casual restaurant chain serving pizzas, salads, and calzones with its new headquarters in McClean Virginia United States. On April 13, 2019, Integrity Brands - the parent company of the Uncle Maddio's brand name - filed for bankruptcy. S&S Group purchased Uncle Maddio's from bankruptcy in November 2019 without any interruption of business.
The first Uncle Maddio's Pizza Joint opened in 2009 in Atlanta Georgia, the chain currently has franchised units open in Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Tennessee.
Uncle Maddio's offers premium ingredients and more customization than any other fast-casual pizza chain. Guests choose from one of three crusts, including a gluten-free option. Award winning signature and create-your-own salads, Love cookies and cannoli for dessert, round out the Italian-style menu. Many locations also offer a selection of craft beers and wine.
About Follett Higher Education Group:
Follett Higher Education Group (FHEG) is a prominent and historic omnichannel collegiate retailer and educational service provider that operates over 1,100 campus store locations and 1,250 ecommerce campus store websites.
FHEG serves both universities and colleges through long-term contracts with approximately 800 campus partners. FHEG manages the institution's online and in-store channels to assort and sell a wide array of merchandise and services that support students, faculty, campus administration, alumni, and the surrounding community. We enable faculty to teach, students to learn, institutions to run and fans to celebrate.
