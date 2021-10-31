DELTA, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unifiller Systems, a global leader in portioning equipment and a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Uni-Sprayer. Designed to function as a standalone machine, the Uni-Sprayer features a 5 US Gallon (19 L) pressurized tank, mobile frame with enclosed pneumatics and a food-grade flexible braided hose for easy spraying and flocking.
The Uni-Sprayer can handle a variety of applications including spraying oil onto bakery pans for easy pan release. The machine is ideal for spraying simple syrup or milk onto cake layers, egg wash onto bread and pastries, and flocking condiments like ketchup, mustard, or mayo onto bread, wraps and more.
Mauricio Nahum, International Applications Manager at Unifiller Systems, says, "The Uni-Sprayer is perfect for small-to-mid-sized bakeries and food plants looking to spray a very wide range of products—including products containing small particulates—while adhering to higher sanitary standards that the average can sprayer can't handle." The optional flocker nozzle allows it to handle particulates up to 1mm in size.
The Uni-Sprayer is fit for both manual and semi-automated production settings. While it was not designed to be integrated into large production lines, it can be easily customized to integrate with small, semi-automated production lines.
Other features include:
- Interchangeable tips for different products and patterns
- Air filtration system
- Use with or without atomizing air
Unifiller is a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies consisting of leading global companies focusing on mixing technologies (Diosna and VMI), portioning technology (Unifiller), and ingredient dosing systems (Shick-Esteve).
Media Contact
Sonia Bal, UNIFILLER SYSTEMS, 6043567709, soniab@unifiller.com
SOURCE Unifiller Systems