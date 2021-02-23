TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate the lifting of leisure travel restrictions with a safe, regional getaway focused on natural, rural escapes and hidden food finds in Riverside County. Businesses in Riverside County are again open and continue to adjust to meet and exceed all CDC and State requirements to ensure everyone's health and safety.
Temecula: Celebrate in wine country at the Restaurant at Leoness Cellars, rated the top winery restaurant by USA Today's readers. The 100% from scratch menu items are designed specifically to pair with the winery's top bottles. Gourmands should book a table at the new Small Barn in Old Town Temecula, which showcase ingredients from the region, or Cork/Fire Kitchen with farm-to-table sharable plates. Enjoy working off the food on the miles of hiking trails, or soar over vineyards in a hot air balloon. Safe lodging options include Carter Estate and the Temecula Creek Inn.
Murrieta: Food and good times go hand-in-hand in Murrieta. Listen to live music or catch a game in the trendy DownTown Public House gastropub or in the traditional Shamrock Irish Pub or The Mill. Escape into nature at the 9,000-acre Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve featuring 50 different plants and animals and a network of family-friendly trails. The local Marriott and Hampton Inn offer COVID safe accommodations.
Lake Elsinore: The city is home to the largest natural freshwater lake in California. The 3,000-acre lake gives outdoors lovers the chance to sail, fish, jet ski, water ski, paddle board, kayak or simply swim and sunbathe. When you're done playing, dine at local haunts like Jack's BBQ or lakeside at the casual The Bobber restaurant. Safe lodging can be found at the Holiday Inn Express.
San Jacinto: Work up an appetite on the Deer Springs Trail, which runs along the famous Pacific Crest Trail for a stretch, before heading for a hearty breakfast at The Good Egg Restaurant. Located in the foothills of the San Jacinto Mountains, the Soboba Springs Golf Course offers great golf with jaw-dropping views. After hitting the links visit the Canyons Steakhouse to relax before spending the night at the Soboba Casino Resort.
Idyllwild: Idylwild is quietly becoming an epicurean hotspot in Riverside County with something for everyone. Take your taste buds to Italy at Ferro, dine creekside at Idyology, sip your favorite local brew at Idylwild Brewpub or enjoy classic gourmet fare at The Gastrognome. When you're not eating your way through town, enjoy the San Jacinto Mountains and Idyllwild Regional Park. Spend the night in the mountains at the Grand Idyllwild Lodge, featuring 10 suites and one villa.
Hemet: Stop by Hemet's Downtown Deli, rated the best sandwich shop in the Inland Empire by the Press Enterprise to pick up the perfect picnic fare to enjoy during a day at Diamond Valley Lake or Lake Hemet. Spend the night at the Quality Inn and start the following day with fresh baked pastries from the Harvard Street Bakery.
Canyon Lake: While Canyon Lake is a private gated community, foodies can enjoy the setting at one of several local restaurants open to the public. Practice your game at the public driving range before enjoying lunch or dinner at the Country Club Bar & Grill overlooking the course. If lake views are more to your liking head for the Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar. In downtown, The Canyon Cowboy and The Urban Craft Eatery are local favorites.
