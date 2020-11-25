DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Organic Dairy Market by Segment (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese), Milk Type (Whole, Reduced & Low Fat, Flavored), Packaging, Distribution Channel, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States Organic Dairy Market is expected to be USD 18.9 Billion by the year 2026.
The United States organic dairy industry is projected to show good growth during 2020-2026. In the United States, milk is related to the vast majority of organic dairy purchases, which are followed by butter and yoghurt.
Organic dairy items are made from organic milk, which is collected from cattle reared through organic farming methods. the organic dairy industry is experiencing good growth in the United States as they are free from preservatives, antibiotics, synthetic chemicals, etc.
Benefits of Organic Milk over Conventional Milk
There are many benefits such that customers should switch from conventional milk to organic milk, including concerns about antibiotic and hormone use, animal health, farming's environmental effects. The U.S. federal government is promoting organic farming practices among traditional farmers by initiating educational programs and offering both technical and monetary assistance.
Besides, enhancing the delivery and supply chain of organic dairy products in confluence with the emerging online food retail market is increasing the accessibility of organic dairy products throughout the United States. However, technical developments in the production of novel goods with low fat and reduced sodium and sugar levels are expected to fuel demand in the coming years.
Other than this, organic dairy offers health benefits such as boosting metabolism, strengthening the immune system, lowering the risk of cancer, and heart diseases and reducing muscle and joint pain.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. SWOT Analysis
6. United States Organic Dairy Analysis
6.1 Market
6.2 Volume
7. Volume Share Analysis
7.1 Fluid Beverage Milk Sales
7.2 Share Analysis by Segment
7.3 Organic Fat-reduced Milk Share by Type
7.4 Organic Yogurt Share by Packaging Type
7.5 Organic Yogurt Share by Distribution Channel
8. Organic Dairy Market by Segment
8.1 Organic Milk
8.2 Organic Yogurt
8.3 Organic Cheese
9. Organic Milk Market Type
9.1 Whole Milk Sales
9.2 Fat Reduced Milk
9.2.1 Reduced Fat Milk (2%)
9.2.2 Low Fat Milk (1%)
9.2.3 Fat-Free Milk (Skim)
9.2.4 Flavored Fat-Reduced Milk
10. United States Organic Fluid Beverage Milk Sales by Segment
10.1 Whole Milk Sales
10.2 Fat-Reduced Milk
10.2.1 Reduced Fat Milk (2%)
10.2.2 Low Fat Milk (1%)
10.2.3 Fat-Free Milk (Skim)
10.2.4 Flavored Fat-Reduced Milk
11. Organic Yogurt Sales by Packaging Type
11.1.1 Cups
11.1.2 Tubs
11.1.3 Drinks
11.1.4 Tubes
12. Organic Yogurt Sales by Distribution Channel
12.1.1 Grocery stores
12.1.2 Walmart, club, mass merchandisers, and military stores
12.1.3 Convenience store
12.1.4 Drug Store
13. Organic cheese Volume Sales
14. Key Players
14.1 Nestle USA, Inc
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Recent Development & Strategy
14.1.3 Revenue
14.2 Dean Foods Company
14.3 Danone S.A.
14.4 Dairy Farmers of America
14.5 The Kraft Heinz Company
