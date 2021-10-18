DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Market Outlook 2021: Grocery Shopping, Home Cooking, & Food Preferences in the Waning Pandemic Period" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most packaged food categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving food marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product launches, ingredient changes, and different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to sharply increased demand for food in the retail sector as consumption shifted from the foodservice industry to the home. Even as foodservice outlets reopened and vaccination rates rose, many consumers are continuing to prepare most of their meals at home for a variety of reasons from convenience to health and enjoyment to saving money. As a result, demand on the retail side has slowed - and in some cases declined - but remained elevated from pre-pandemic levels.
With a focus growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - U.S. Food Market Outlook 2021: Grocery Shopping, Home Cooking, & Food Preferences in the Waning Pandemic Period is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations.
This report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, food processors, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the food market.
Scope
Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, U.S. Food Market Outlook 2021 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. food market. This broad-based report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food market.
U.S. Food Market Outlook 2021 examines product availability; surveys retail channel trends; and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. This report focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels.
All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Food Retail Sales Forecast
- COVID-19 Effects on Retail Food Sales
- E-Commerce Sales Surge
- Food Trends
- Indoor Farming
- Plant-Forward
- Non Plant-Based Alternatives
- Better-For-You
- Healthier Indulgences
- Restaurant Quality at Home
- Scope
- Methodology
COVID-19 Pandemic
- Highlights
- Impact on Food
- Home cooking up
- Home baking up
- Planting of food gardens increases
- Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
- Even More Report Negative Effects on Friends/Family
- Effects on Work
- Consumer Concerns About Safety Rising in Wake of Pandemic
- Eating Habits Changed
Overview
- Food Retail Sales Forecast
- Distribution Trends
- Mass Merchandisers Like Walmart Benefit Most From Pandemic
- Convenience Stores Challenged by Coronavirus
- E-Commerce Sales Surge
- Grocery Delivery
- Direct-to-Consumer Sales
- Home Meal Kits
- Home Meal Delivery
Food Trends
- Indoor Farming
- Plant-Forward
- Plant-Based Meat and Poultry Alternatives
- Blends
- Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Alternatives
- Non-Plant-Based Alternatives
- Cultivated Meat
- Other Meat Alternatives
- Alt Dairy
- Sustainability
- The Majority of Consumers Want to Know Where Food Comes From
- Sustainability Is Important to Many Consumers
- Most Consumers Think Knowing Whether Food Choices Are Environmentally Sustainable Is Hard
- Better-For-You
- Reduced or No Sugar
- Immunity Boosting Foods
- Vegetables Get a Boost
- Diet-Focused
- Elevated Experiences
- Healthier Indulgences
- Home Baking and Cooking
- Restaurant Quality at Home
- Partnerships Even More Important Because of Pandemic
- Private Label Maintains Importance During Pandemic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/je2bgh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-food-market-outlook-report-2021-2025-opportunities-for-companies-that-invest-in-new-product-launches-ingredient-changes-and-different-marketing-tactics-301402189.html
SOURCE Research and Markets