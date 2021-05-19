DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Restaurant Reopening: COVID-19 Impact on Supplies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the US restaurant market for disposable/single-use products that restaurants are expected to need in order to safely reopen and operate during the pandemic.
Restaurants are facing a number of challenges dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. How has the macroeconomic environment changed and what does it mean for restaurants reopening going forward?
These items are:
- Disinfecting products, including surface disinfecting wipes and I&I disinfectants and sanitizers
- Disposable face masks and face shields
- Single-use foodservice products, including containers and lids, beverage cups, lids and sleeves, bags and other flexible packaging, and serviceware
The study covers only sales to eating and drinking places and excludes other foodservice operations such as schools, hospitals, sports and entertainment venues, and retail stores.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Study Scope & Definitions
- Face Masks & Shields
- Single-Use Products
- Disinfectant Products
3. COVID-19 Trends in the US
4. Economic & Social Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Economic Outlook
- Introduction
- Real GDP
- Personal Consumption Expenditures
- Retail & Foodservice Sales
- Social Distancing & Mask Usage Requirements
5. COVID Impact on the Restaurant Industry
- Foodservice Revenues, Establishments, & Employment
- Foodservice Establishments
- Foodservice Employment
- Foodservice Revenues
- State & Local Trends in Restaurant Restrictions
- Restaurant Closures
- Growth in Food Delivery & Off Premise Dining
- Menu Reductions & Increasing Prices
- Limited Service (Quick-Service & Fast Casual) Restaurant Trends
- Full Service & Buffet Restaurant Trends
- Coffee & Snack Shop Trends
6. Historical Trends with 2025 Projections
- Outlook for Key Foodservice Supplies
- Foodservice Disposables
- Foodservice Disinfectants (Liquids, Sprays) & Surface Disinfectant Wipes
- Foodservice Masks & Face Shields
7. Trends in Key Foodservice Supplies
- Demand for Selected Foodservice Supplies
- Food Containers
- Pizza Boxes
- Plastic Takeout Containers
- Clamshells
- Donut Boxes
- Beverage Cups
- Takeout/Carryout Bags
- Table Covers & Placemats
- Disinfectants & Disinfectant Wipes
- Face Masks & Shields
8. Further Information
