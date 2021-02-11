LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Universal Pure, a leading cold chain and food safety solutions provider, is celebrating its 20th year of cold storage and value-added solutions, and its 10th year of high pressure processing (HPP) services. Customers rely on Universal Pure as a trusted partner for cold storage, HPP, and a robust suite of integrated cold chain services, providing a one-stop-shop approach to the cold supply chain.
The company was founded as Universal Cold Storage in 2001 in Lincoln, NE in a 16,000 square foot facility. Within a year the location outgrew capacity due to increasing customer demand, and an additional location with over 300,000 square feet was acquired, refurbished, and online by 2003. In 2008 and 2009, additional expansions increased the cold storage capacity to over 670,000 square feet, making Universal Cold Storage Nebraska's largest cold storage provider.
In 2011 - after ten years of focusing on cold storage – the company sensed a growing demand for outsourced high pressure processing (HPP) services, and Universal Pasteurization Company was founded. The company purchased its first 350L HPP system, at that time the largest HPP equipment available, and hit the ground running. Operating on its commitment to hassle-free HPP, the Lincoln facility now totals six HPP systems, including its latest addition, a 525L machine.
With continued customer demand, in 2013 the company added a facility in Villa Rica, GA, just outside of Atlanta. Today, the Villa Rica facility has three 350 liter HPP systems with expansion capabilities to address customer demand. It also offers 20,000 square feet of frozen and cold storage, as well as other cold chain related capabilities.
In early 2014, Universal Pasteurization acquired an HPP services provider in Coppell, TX, providing the company and its customers with a strategic southwest location. The facility features two 350 liter HPP systems and cold storage, as well as a suite of value-added cold chain services.
With increasing HPP service demands, the company added a fourth facility in Malvern, PA in July of 2015. The facility opened with the company's first 525L HPP machine for increased capacity. Malvern continues to operate with two 525L machines, cold storage, and a variety of value added cold chain logistics solutions.
In 2017, the company rebranded as Universal Pure – to commemorate the growth of HPP services, and to highlight the company's renewed focus of delivering fresh and safe foods and beverages to people across the nation.
Continuing to expand its geographic footprint, Universal Pure acquired Stay Fresh Foods of Meriden, CT during 2019. In addition to HPP services provided by its two 350L HPP machines in Connecticut, Universal Pure now provides comprehensive beverage blending and bottling options.
Today, Universal Pure remains focused on food safety and customer service – providing high quality, fresh, and safe foods and beverages to people everywhere. Learn more about the company here: http://www.universalpure.com.
Media Contact
Jenny Tuggle, Marketing Manager, +1 (678) 840-1521, marketing@universalpure.com
Jenny Tuggle, Universal Pure, 6788401521, jtuggle@universalpure.com
SOURCE Universal Pure