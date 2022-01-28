BRISTOW, Va., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2021, MurLarkey CEO Thomas Murray unveiled the Farm To Flask® Initiative: a corporate mandate to reduce environmental impact while supporting local trade partners wherever possible across all aspects of business, including raw materials, manufacturing, packaging, shipping, and sales channels and trade.
Within the past year, great progress has been made in the following areas:
- Hyper-local focus on sourcing raw materials from sustainable growers/providers in Virginia – MurLarkey's corn and grain is now 100% VA-based
- Re-use of manufacturing byproducts as feed and fertilizer by providing it free to area farmers
- Use of regionally made US glass
- New, re-engineered, eco-friendly packaging for MurLarkey's Bootleg Boys® RTD line to further reduce carbon footprint
- Implementing and leveraging smart-technology in an e-commerce wholesale portal environment to provide frictionless order placement and fulfillment, significantly improving shipping logistics and helping reduce gas emissions
- Supporting accounts and local economies by promulgating the "Buy Local" message
"The idea is simple - live local, support local, provide local," said Murray. "I think the recent COVID experience and now the supply chain issues woke many companies up to the fact that we are all in this together and must be cognizant of not just the environmental impact, but also the socio-economic impact we now face in many localities."
"MurLarkey has always strived to be a socially and environmentally conscious leader in our space. From our fundraising contributions to such organizations as the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, to our humanitarian contributions in providing free hand sanitizer to local residents and families in the early days of the pandemic, this initiative illustrates our core values and demonstrates our continued commitment to our business practices, by contributing to sustainable environmental, social, community and economic development."
MurLarkey will continue to look for ways to support local and reduce its environmental impact as part of the MurLarkey Farm To Flask® Initiative in 2022 and beyond. For more information, visit: http://www.murlarkey.com
About MurLarkey
Since 2014, MurLarkey has challenged convention, producing a broad array of award-winning, internationally acclaimed, premium, handcrafted spirits and RTD's, taking home multiple gold medals at San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International, American Distilling Institute and San Diego to name a few. MurLarkey was recognized as the #4 distillery in the U.S. in Travel & Leisure's The 25 Best Distilleries in the US.
The distillery is open to the public Thursday 10am to 5pm, Friday 10am to 6pm, and Saturday 1pm to 6pm as well as Monday through Wednesday by appointment.
Follow MurLarkey Distilled Spirits on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @murlarkey. For more information about MurLarkey, products, or press-ready photos, contact: mailto:josh@murlarkey.com [josh@murlarkey.com __title__ null].
Starting with a meager 23-gallon copper still, second generation Irish-American cousins Tom Murray and Mike and Jim Larkin, along with a small team of family and friends, began distilling high-quality, small-batch spirits. Using only the finest, all-natural ingredients, MurLarkey spirits are produced to uncompromising standards. Distilled to perfection, packaged with pride and delivered with cheer, MurLarkey embodies the Founders' heritage, culture and love for life. MurLarkey is an American Distilling Institute (ADI) Certified Craft Distilled Spirit producer. For more information, visit http://www.murlarkey.com.
