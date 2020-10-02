DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foodservice Tea Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The foodservice tea market in US is poised to grow by USD 2.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising demand for mobile foodservice and the functional benefits of tea. This study identifies the growth of food delivery and the takeaway market as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice tea market in US growth during the next few years.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The foodservice tea market in US market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.
The foodservice tea market in the US is segmented as below:
By Type
- Iced tea
- Hot tea
By Distribution Channel
- Full-service restaurants
- Limited-service restaurants
- Others
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The foodservice tea market in US covers the following areas:
- Foodservice tea market in US sizing
- Foodservice tea market in US forecast
- Foodservice tea market in US industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foodservice tea market in US vendors that include Aroma Espresso Bar, Davids Tea Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Gong cha, McDonald Corp., Nairobi Java House Ltd., Peets Coffee Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., and The Coca Cola Co. Also, the foodservice tea market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Full-service restaurants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Limited-service restaurants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Iced Tea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hot tea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aroma Espresso Bar
- Davids Tea Inc.
- Dunkin Brands Group Inc.
- Gong cha
- McDonald Corp.
- Nairobi Java House Ltd.
- Peets Coffee Inc.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Starbucks Corp.
- The Coca Cola Co.
