CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every day in the USA, millions of plastic beverage bottles are tossed into landfills. KUL saw this issue as an opportunity and developed a unique new "bottle-free" appliance unlike anything else on the market. The KUL Refreshment Center transforms ordinary tap water and dispenses ice cold drinking water – plain or sparkling – and provides instant hot water.
According to Elizabeth Falls, Marketing Manager at KUL, "We took a new approach by combining a filtration system, a soda maker, a water cooler, and a hot water kettle and put it all together into a state-of-the-art appliance that really changes how people drink water. KUL provides natural refreshment without the bottle waste - good for you and the environment."
Consumers today are looking to reduce their carbon footprint and KUL taps into that trend by providing an endless supply of freshly filtered water. KUL's Ultimate filtration system reduces a wide range of contaminants – including heavy metals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and more. One filter is effectively replacing 2,800 plastic bottles from the landfills and oceans.
Perfect for the kitchen, KUL Refreshment Center elevates ordinary soda makers to a new level, dispensing sparkling water that's ice cold and free of contaminants. KUL also includes an instant hot water feature – perfect for consumers looking to make their favorite tea, cocoa, ramen, or assist with other cooking needs in the home.
KUL has a fun technical edge that helps consumers drink more water, staying hydrated and healthy. Designed as a modern appliance, KUL uses an interactive touch display with a variety of features. Consumers can easily track how many plastic beverage bottles are saved from landfills. Parental controls can be customized to keep little hands safe. Energy-saving options are also available - SleepMode can be scheduled daily or VacationMode for extended periods of time.
Wherever KUL is placed in the home, installation is fast and convenient. KUL Refreshment Center connects directly to either your water supply (under a sink, for example) or to the Sidekick Refillable Reservoir. Consumers have a variety of possible locations to install KUL, in kitchens, rec rooms, home gyms, and more.
KUL Refreshment, Inc. is a US manufacturer located outside of Chicago, Illinois and their website is http://www.verykul.com.
