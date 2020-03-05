SMITHSHIRE, Ill., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA-Containers, LLC, has been assisting numerous food banks throughout the country by donating labor and selling refrigerated (reefer) containers at reduced rates. These refrigerated containers help food banks by providing large, mobile spaces to collect or transport food donations.
USA-Containers, with decades of experience in the shipping container business, is taking the initiative in various communities throughout the US. By making refrigerated containers more accessible to local food banks, these not-for-profit organizations can expand their operations and receive or distribute donations to more areas than ever.
"We are always looking for more ways to contribute to the community," Mike Alecock, owner of USA-Containers, had to say about the recent refrigerated container sales. "We try to stay involved locally as a family-owned business. So, having the chance to reach out to more communities beyond our own has been a rewarding experience for us."
Refrigerated containers are typically utilized by restaurants and food distributors and are helpful for numerous temperature-controlled applications. For food banks, reefer containers help to transport perishable goods and allow organizations to expand their radius to more neighborhoods in need.
USA-Containers delivered two refrigerated containers to food banks in 2019: Second Harvest Food Bank in St. Joseph, MO, and Easter Illinois Food Bank in Champaign, IL. In 2020, two more food banks received these reefer storage units: Forever Fed in Woodstock, GA, and the Salvation Army in Detroit, MI.
If you head up a food bank yourself or have questions regarding the other products offered by USA-Containers, you can visit the USA-Containers website at https://www.usa-containers.com/.
USA-Containers, LLC, with over 35 years of experience in the shipping container business, sells and designs custom made containers throughout the United States. From basic storage to customized portable offices, and everything in between, USA-Containers makes products to fit clients' needs. In addition to buying and selling shipping containers, USA-Containers rents out dry and refrigerated containers. You can contact them today at 866-884-6859. Also, they are located at 1069 Township Rd 1950 East, Smithshire, IL 61478.
PR Contact: Chris Malone
Website: www.webdesign309.com
Email: chris.malone@webdesign309.com
Phone: 309-213-9398