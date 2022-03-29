NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global processed red meat market size is set to increase by USD 159.98 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The report on the processed red meat market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies increasing demand for convenience foods as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the growing emphasis on packaging innovations will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Consumers across the world are exhibiting high demand for convenience foods as they are easy to cook and can be consumed readily. The demand for such foods has been increasing with rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers. The increasing popularity of convenience foods is encouraging vendors in the processed meat industry to sell products such as nuggets, fresh sausages, hotdogs, platters, sandwiches, and salami. Vendors are also focusing on making their products available in various forms such as chilled, frozen, and canned. Besides, some vendors are opting for joint ventures and partnerships with local red meat manufacturers, distributors, and technology providers to increase the availability of their products. Many such factors are positively influencing the growth of the global processed red meat market. The processed red meat market covers the following areas:
- Processed Red Meat Market Sizing
- Processed Red Meat Market Forecast
- Processed Red Meat Market Analysis
The processed red meat market is analyzed across segments such as product (processed pork, processed beef, processed lamb, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
By product, the processed port segment is expected to have the largest share of the market. The increase in the number of new product launches is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the global rise in the production, exports, and consumption of pork meat will also be driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Similarly, the market will experience maximum incremental growth in APAC during the forecast period. The region occupies 30% of the global market share. The increased demand for processed red meat in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, and the Philippines has been driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing number of organized retail outlets that offer processed red meat is also contributing to the growth of the processed red meat market in APAC.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
- American Foods Group LLC
- Aurora Packing Co.
- BRF SA
- Cargill Inc.
- Cremonini SpA
- Dawn Farm Foods Ltd.
- Dawn Meats
- Foyle Food Group Ltd.
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.
- JBS SA
- Koch Foods LLC
- MS Global Food CO. WLL
- National Beef Packing Co. LLC
- NH Foods Ltd.
- PJSC Cherkizovo Group
- Sunbulah Group
- Sysco Corp.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- WH Group Ltd.
