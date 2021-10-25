NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chicory market size is expected to increase by USD 195.73 million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.51%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The chicory market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies increasing inclination of consumers towards organic and nutritional products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The preference for chicory as a cheaper substitute for coffee will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The chicory market analysis includes Application segment and Geography Landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Chicory Market Covers the Following Areas:

Chicory Market Sizing

Chicory Market Forecast

Chicory Market Analysis        

Chicory Market Segmentation

Chicory Market Vendors

Companies Mentioned

  • Beneo GmbH
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Delecto Foods Pvt. Ltd.
  • Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • Murlikrishna Foods Pvt. Ltd.
  • Natures Gold Production B.V.
  • Pioneer Chicory
  • PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd.
  • Starwest Botanicals Inc.
  • Xylem Inc.

Chicory Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 195.73 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.83

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key consumer countries

Belgium, US, France, The Netherlands, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., Delecto Foods Pvt. Ltd., Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Murlikrishna Foods Pvt. Ltd., Natures Gold Production B.V., Pioneer Chicory, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Starwest Botanicals Inc., and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

