NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bread maker market is set to grow by USD 4.40 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.12% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the product innovations and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, the increasing number of product launches, and the growth in online sales will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The bread maker market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Bread Maker Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bread Maker Market is segmented as below:
- Product
o Automatic Bread Maker
o Regular Bread Maker
- Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o South America
o MEA
Bread Maker Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the bread maker market in the household appliances industry include Breville USA Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NACCO Industries Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Siroca Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Stanley Black, and Decker Inc., and Zojirushi Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Bread Maker Market size
- Bread Maker Market trends
- Bread Maker Market industry analysis
The product innovations and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat from counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bread maker market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bread Maker Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bread maker market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bread maker market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bread maker market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bread maker market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Automatic bread maker - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Regular bread maker - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Breville USA Inc.
- JVCKENWOOD Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- NACCO Industries Inc.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Siroca Inc.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
- Zojirushi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
