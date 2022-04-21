NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic coconut market size is expected to increase by USD 435.48 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The global organic coconut market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and increased R&D activities are the major strategies adopted by vendors in the organic coconut water market. Some of the key players in the glycerol esters market include C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Harmless Harvest Inc., Munkijo, Navitas LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Purity Organic LLC, The Vita Coco Co. Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd.
Although the health benefits of organic coconut water, new product launches, and the expansion of organized retailing will offer immense growth opportunities, the rise in the availability of substitutes will hinder the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Organic Coconut Water Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The online distribution channel accounted for the maximum number of sales in the market in 2021. The presence of a strong infrastructure for the penetration of e-commerce services has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. Also, the availability of cash on delivery and multiple payment options in online distribution channels is supporting the growth of the segment.
In terms of geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. Factors such as increased health consciousness, rising awareness among people about different types of packaged beverages such as coconut water, growing urbanization, and increased spending by the millennial and Generation X and Baby Boomer population are driving the growth of the regional market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Organic Coconut Water Market size
- Organic Coconut Water Market trends
- Organic Coconut Water Market industry analysis
Organic Coconut Water Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist organic coconut water market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the organic coconut water market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the organic coconut water market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic coconut water market vendors
Organic Coconut Water Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 435.48 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.99
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, India, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Harmless Harvest Inc., Munkijo, Navitas LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Purity Organic LLC, The Vita Coco Co. Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- C2O Coconut Water
- Celebes Coconut Corp.
- Edward and Sons Trading Co.
- Harmless Harvest Inc.
- Munkijo
- Navitas LLC
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Purity Organic LLC
- The Vita Coco Co. Inc.
- Windmill Organics Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
