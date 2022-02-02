MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feeding America found that at the beginning of the pandemic, 4 in 10 people visiting the food banks were first time patrons. With the increase and need of food banks, the USDA created the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. This program purchased fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, and meat products from producers and sent them to food banks or to other consumers through a variety of contractors.
In the new article "Using truck‐to‐trunk programs to increase food security and help support farm incomes" published in AEPP, Jeffrey Dorfman, Jared Grant, and Julian Worley from the University of Georgia look into the lessons learned from USDA's pandemic Food Box program and how to implement similar food giveaways in the future.
Dorfman says, "To maximize the benefits of such a program, farmers should be paid for their products (helping rural economies); logistics specialists should be used to keep things running smoothly and distribute meaningful volumes of food; as much local food as possible should be used; and people who cannot afford to pay market prices for the food boxes should be able to receive them for free/reduced price."
