TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To achieve clean surfaces and environments during food processing, the adoption of a systems-based approach that includes food contact and non-food contact surfaces is critical. However, there are some circumstances where it is challenging to maintain microbiologically clean surfaces due to continuous exposure to contaminating elements and/or limited physical access. Integration of antimicrobial surfaces can support a wider approach to hygiene.
Built-in antimicrobial technologies have been shown to provide durable and complementary surface protection against bacteria, mold and mildew growth. These formulations become a permanent feature of a product, enabling manufacturing facilities to maintain hygienically cleaner food processing environments and working to support regular cleaning protocols.
Register for this webinar to hear Microban International's Dr. Glenner Richards, Director of Microbiology & Analytical Chemistry Laboratories; and Tara Conley, Director of Regulatory Affairs, discuss hygiene considerations for food processing environments and how the utilization of antimicrobial surfaces and equipment can enhance existing hygiene protocols. Richards and Conley will also cover methods for testing antimicrobial performance, global regulatory considerations and common food-contact applications.
Join the live webinar on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Utilizing Built-In Antimicrobial Technology to Support Surface Hygiene and Cleanliness in Food Processing Environments.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit http://www.microban.com.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks