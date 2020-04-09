SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V-dog, a leading national dog food company committed to providing 100% vegan products, has been named one of the top plant-based products of 2020 by the editors of VegNews, the largest vegan media brand in the world.
V-dog was selected as Best Vegan Dog Food in the magazine's 20th annual Veggie Awards. The company joins such well-known brands as Beyond Meat, Trader Joe's, Kite Hill and Miyoko's Creamery. The 2020 Veggie Awards list also recognizes celebrities Greta Thunberg, Serena Williams and Joaquin Phoenix.
"We're thrilled to receive the Veggie Award for this year!" said Lindsay Rubin, v-dog's vice president. "We love VegNews and we're proud to be part of a growing movement that's proving pups can live life to the fullest on a 100% animal-free diet."
Founded in 2005, v-dog was one of the first companies to offer 100% plant-based and animal-free dog food. The vegan-owned and –operated family company is based on the principle that dogs are omnivores and can thrive on a nutritional complete and balanced vegan diet.
V-dog is also the parent company of v-planet, an international vegan dog food brand available in eight countries.
Launched in 2000, VegNews is the best-selling plant-based magazine in the United States, reaching more than 2.5 million people each month across its print, digital and social platforms. VegNews provides vegan lifestyle content from food and fashion to travel, celebrity interviews and beauty. More than 2.6 million votes were cast for the 2020 Veggie Awards.
For the full list of award winner, visit vegnews.com/2020/4/the-results-are-in-here-are-the-winners-of-the-2020-veggie-awards.
For more information about v-dog and the benefits of plant-based food for dogs, please visit v-dog.com.
About v-dog
At v-dog, we're vegans and love dogs of all shapes, sizes and scruffiness. In fact, we love all animals...cows, pigs, chickens, you name it! That's why we're passionate about making a difference through our 100% plant-powered products. We use clean, plant-powered protein and leave out corn, soy and wheat, so our products are excellent for sensitive and itchy pups. Plus, a vegan dog, like a vegan human, leaves a much smaller paw print on our planet. Yummy, healthy, cruelty-free dog food? High fives (and paws) all around! Learn more and say hello at https://v-dog.com.
