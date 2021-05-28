SAN ANTONIO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer just got sweeter at Valencia Hotel Group with the acclaimed portfolio that includes Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court, The George in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX, and the newly opened Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX.
Signature poptail programming kicks off the summer season each year with a menu of localized treats combining premium spirits and popsicles, along with special overnight packages. Launching on May 31st, Poptails with a Purpose will enhance the annual drink offering with a portion of poptail sales benefitting select non-profits serving Valencia Hotel Group destinations. Poptails with a Purpose beneficiaries for 2021 are the Baylor Scott and White Irving Foundation in Irving, Scotty's House in Bryan/College Station, Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley, Partnerships for Children in Austin, CASA of the South Plains in Lubbock and the San Antonio Food Bank.
According to Amy Trench, Valencia Group's Corporate Director of Marketing & Public Relations, "We're so excited to start welcoming back guests for summer. While people are looking to travel and enjoy an escape close to home, we're happy to offer a spirited spin on a childhood favorite while supporting our local communities."
For more information on planning your Poptails with a Purpose getaway click here, and for those looking to create some summer fun at home, enjoy these recipes that each bring a local twist from Valencia Hotel Group mixologists.
About Valencia Hotel Group
Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes : Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, and The George™ in College Station, TX. The Court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX and Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciahotelgroup.com
