Valido Foods®, Incorporated out of Dallas, Texas is helping consumers "Discover the World of Taste" in their dishes and recipes through their global variety of spices, seasoning blends, and food products. Valido Foods continues its expansion endeavors, today VF makes Hip Hop history and marks a milestone for both the brand and Multi-Platinum, Billboard chart topping, Stellar Award-winning Christian Hip Hop recording artist Emcee N.I.C.E. as they collaborate on the first ever Hip Hop exclusive seasoning - Valido Foods N.I.C.E. Blend. Valido Foods N.I.C.E. Blend is a bold yet flavorful seasoning fusing aromatic vegetables, green herbs, and exotic spices.
DALLAS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emcee N.I.C.E. shared on his social media platforms that the production of his cooking show started and that he is filming the television series, The Hip Hop Cookhouse with Emcee N.I.C.E. Throughout the show N.I.C.E. uses his seasoning in a majority of his signature meals. Today, he's realizing his dream of releasing an exclusive seasoning with Valido Foods. It will be available for purchase while supplies last, beginning May 20th, exclusively on http://www.validofoods.com before being available in select stores throughout the United States.
"Hip Hop and food are synonymous," N.I.C.E. stated. "I've been a quiet but big part of the Hip Hop culture starting from Lighter Shade of Brown to producing legendary artists Tupac, Nas, to the Oscars. I've run off a string of multiple number 1 records on the Billboard charts as a solo Christian Hip Hop artist. Having traveled all over the world, I know what food means to Hip Hop and how hip hop influences the influencers. Now the world not only gets to hear our soul but see the versatility in our passion for eating and cooking as well. The Hip Hop CookHouse is me, Emcee N.I.C.E. in the kitchen making comfort food and timeless recipes passed down from my family while my D.J. spins Hip Hop instrumentals, every good cook needs theme music," said N.I.C.E.
Valido says the taste is a "Flava Alert." It's that sweet and savory seasoning blend that highlights notes of sweet onions, garlic, exotic herbs and spices cumin and rosemary. In the partnership with Emcee N.I.C.E. he will incorporate Valido Foods brand's portfolio of spices, herbs, seasonings, and condiments throughout his cooking content.
Our inclusive mission is to bring people together over food and to continue to drive our innovation when developing new products. We are excited to partner with Emcee N.I.C.E. and work hand-in-hand to cultivate N.I.C.E. Blend says owner Obie. "He is positive and his love for good food aligns with our belief that dishes made with Valido Foods spices, seasonings, and condiments will make every dish remarkable." – VZ Vonzell, General Manager of Valido Foods.
About Valido Foods
Valido Foods Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning blends, condiments, and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including their website validofoods.com, e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Valido Foods motto "Discover the World of Taste" stems from our belief that food done right unites people from all over the world. Visit ValidoFoods.com for more information. For recipes check out Valido Foods social media platforms.
About Emcee N.I.C.E.
Coming from El Paso, TX, Aulsondro "Novelist" Hamilton p/k/a Emcee N.I.C.E. is the curator and co-owner of CHH (Christian Hip Hop) and Stellar Award-winning Gospel Hip Hop radio station God's House of Hip Hop (GH3 Radio) powered by Dash, based out of Los Angeles, CA. He launched his music career as a Christian rapper, only to find that the genre was closed for progressive Gospel. Later, he forged a path as a secular artist and found much success working with the likes of Nas and Tupac (posthumously), on motion picture soundtracks, and as co-creator and co-star as Novelist in the 3D animated music series "Da Jammies," formerly on Netflix, currently on KidGenius TV, Comcast/Xfinity XOD, Amazon Prime and ROKU. Returning to Gospel Hip Hop, Emcee N.I.C.E. released his debut CHH album "Praise" in 2017, achieving chart-topping success across multiple platforms, most notably on the Billboard charts. His single from the album, "I Got Angels" inspired by legendary gospel icon Richard Smallwood, peaked at #1 on the Hot Single Sales Chart as well as Billboard's Gospel Digital Song Sales Chart. "Praise" reached #1 on the Top Gospel Album, along with his collaboration with Grammy award winner Fred Hammond, titled "Glory to God," from his sophomore CHH album "Iron Dove."
About The Hip Hop Cookhouse with Emcee N.I.C.E.
The Hip Hop CookHouse (HHC) is a Reality/Music/Cooking Series Hosted by Multiple - Platinum Awards, Billboard Charts topper Emcee N.I.C.E. The HHC highlights and showcases the cooking skills of Emcee N.I.C.E. all while his DJ spins a variety of hip hop instrumentals for him to cook to in the kitchen. This show inspires the everyday home cook as Emcee N.I.C.E. prepares his favorite mocktails, sweet and savory dishes and desserts.
