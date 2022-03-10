BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the cult-favorite brand known for making decadent and delicious dairy and vegan ice cream with high-quality, simple ingredients, has announced the launch of seven flavors to be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide. This exclusive launch includes new and fan-favorite flavors; Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Planet Earth, Pizza, Hot Honey, Royal Wedding Cake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee, and Wild Blueberry Shortcake
Van Leeuwen's seven exclusive pint flavors will be available in 3,500 Walmart locations for a 10-week rotation. The new flavors are available in all 50 states starting today. This is the first exclusive rotation that Van Leeuwen is bringing to Walmart stores, and it has plans to refresh the flavors later in the summer.
"Having started the company with a single ice cream truck, we are beyond excited to bring Van Leeuwen to ice-cream lovers across the nation through Walmart," said Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. "It's an honor and a privilege to have Van Leeuwen available at Walmart locations nationwide, especially with Walmart's proven track record of providing reputable brands a national platform for its consumers to fall in love with its products."
"What inspired us to start making ice cream was the idea that good food, and good ice cream, made from good ingredients, should be widely available on the market. We made these 7 exclusive flavors using the same artisanal processes and ingredients that we have been using to make our ice cream for the past 15 years. We have created a collection of classic flavors using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, from local jam makers to wild blueberries from Maine, to cookie bakers with a social mission. There are also unique and surprisingly delicious flavors that you would never expect to love as an ice cream (mac and cheese, and pizza!)," said Ben Van Leeuwen.
Van Leeuwen is known for bringing its fans new and exciting flavors, and these are no exception!
- Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: If this reminds you of the ice cream you grew up with, you might be out of your mind. If this reminds you of the comforting bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese you grew up with, you're getting warmer. Because did we make this ice cream with that buttery, sweet iconic cheese? You bet.
- Planet Earth: This flavor is truly out of this world. Well, not technically because it's Planet Earth but, flavor-wise, it's otherworldly because of the blue spirulina almond ice cream and pieces of matcha green tea cake.
- Pizza: Put aside any notion that you can't have your pizza and ice cream together in one crazy, but crazy delicious, flavor. Delicious cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream with a tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies!
- Hot Honey: If you've never drizzled hot honey onto your ice cream, raise your hand... Vanilla ice cream with honeycomb and swirls of hot honey.
- Royal Wedding Cake: Inspired by the cake served at a certain royal wedding in 2018, this is the closest you'll get (and they'll get) to feeling like a royal. Floral, sweet cream cheese ice cream with chunks of lemon sponge cake with layers of elderflower frosting.
- Bourbon Cherries Jubilee: Not a flame went near this sweet cream ice cream but we did blend in swirls of bourbon cherry compote so this flavor is still lit.
- Wild Blueberry Shortcake: There was no taming these wild blueberries, who were out late at night getting into trouble. We let them run wild before using them to create a swirl and then blending it into the vanilla ice cream and adding chunks of shortcake.
For more information about the new Van Leeuwen's exclusive Walmart flavors and to keep up on all things Van Leeuwen, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit http://www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.
ABOUT VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was started out of a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O'Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good.
Since 2008, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has innovated beyond the original dairy recipe and added vegan ice cream to their scoopable lineup. In 2021, they launched their line of dairy and vegan ice cream bars.
Van Leeuwen has now opened 27 scoop shops in NYC, NJ, LA, PA, and TX, has products in grocery stores across the country, and is available to order for nationwide shipping from their website. All the while, continuing the ultimate goal of making good ice cream that makes you feel good.
BECAUSE A LIFE WITHOUT ANYTHING GOOD IS BAD.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Alissa Bremner | Konnect Agency
213.225.4420
Media Contact
Alissa Bremner, Konnect Agency, +1 213.225.4420, abremner@konnectagency.com
SOURCE Van Leeuwen Ice Cream