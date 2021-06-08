ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vara Winery & Distillery's High Desert Gin received Double Gold at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition, along with five other medals including "New Mexico Distillery of the Year." The New York International Spirits Competition is an annual judging of spirits that occurs each spring in New York City. The competition is unusual in that it is one of the few competitions that relies entirely on judges drawn exclusively from the beverage trade.
"Our first Double Gold medal in the Las Vegas Proof awards in December 2020 was humbling, and now this second Double Gold medal from the New York International Spirits Competition serves to validate our inspiration and execution of Vara High Desert Gin," said Doug Diefenthaler, co-owner at Vara Winery & Distillery. "We seem to have found agreement with our idea of a lighter and more aromatic style of Gin and our distilling team has successfully interpreted our inspirations and has masterfully given life to this intriguingly delicious spirit."
Vara stayed true to its mission of producing an international family of Spanish and American wines and spirits. Vara co-founders Doug Diefenthaler and Xavier Zamarripa were inspired to create a gin after noticing Spaniards' affection for gin during their frequent trips there. The Spanish began to make their own gin using botanicals and blossoms found in the Mediterranean. Diefenthaler and Zamarripa wanted to emulate that style of gin. Albuquerque does not have the same botanicals found in the Mediterranean but what it does have is high-desert mountainous aromatics. Vara's small-batch gin features 13 botanicals and is distilled from New Mexico grapes.
"The only other major unique thing about this is it's not from a neutral grain spirit; it's from a neutral grape spirit," Diefenthaler said. "We start with a fruit-based distillation to make this, as opposed to a grain-based distillation. The aromatics that are in this from our region like to attach to that grape spirit. This is just unrivaled. It's got nice weight, a nice texture and finish."
Vara Winery & Distillery's High Desert Gin won Double Gold at the 2020 PR%F Awards, and recently took Double Gold at the 2021 The New York International Spirits Competition.
The gin and other award-winning Vara spirits are available at the Winery and Distillery, 315 Alameda NE, and soon to be available for shipping nationally online at varaspirits.com
