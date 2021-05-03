WARWICK, N.Y., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plant-based Protein Company Green Peaks Pledges 8% of Profits to Farm-Animal Charities
- Sales of vegan foods in the US increased by 90% during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic with sales of plant-based meat spiking by 148%
- Two in three Americans have stopped or reduced their meat consumption according to a study done by Public Health Nutrition
More Americans than ever are adopting vegan or vegetarian diets. There are many reasons for a person to change their diet to a fully plant-based vegan one. The three most popular are:
- Improving one's overall health
- Reducing the environmental impact of the food they eat
- Abstaining from meat and animal products for reasons of compassion
However, plant-based diets can be challenging -- especially for athletes, who must consume nutrient-dense foods high in protein, iron and vitamin B12 to support healthy muscle growth and workout recovery. Protein powder supplements are a booming, almost $19 billion global market. But the vast majority of protein supplements -- over two-thirds of them -- are derived from whey and other animal products.
Cameron Yellin-Falanga, an endurance athlete and a vegan, had so much difficulty finding a sustainable, ethical, vegan protein powder that he enlisted a dietitian and developed one himself. Today, his company Green Peaks produces an all-natural protein powder from pea and pumpkin-seed proteins, with full amino acids and BCAA's, vitamin B12, turmeric and black pepper which athletes have been using to help decrease recovery time, increase performance and aid in fighting inflammation.
Green Peaks is a rarity in the industry, producing a 100% made-in-USA product, and pledging a portion of all profits to farm-animal welfare. For 2020, donations amounted to 8% of total profits.
"We believe that in a world where vegan and plant-based companies are growing and finding success across almost all industries, it is important for these companies to not just refrain from participating in animal cruelty, but to also use their success to directly improve the lives of animals in need," said Yellin-Falanga.
"Our approach involves donating a portion of all sales to farm animal rescues and sanctuaries that are committed to providing happy homes and genuine love to farm animals who need it most. Green Peaks commits to never selling any products that contain anything derived from animals or the animal agricultural industry."
Green Peaks premium vegan protein powder is available the Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Greene Mountain Nutrition & Smoothies, online at GreenPeaksLabs.com, or by visiting Amazon and searching for "Green Peaks vegan protein."
