NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vegan Cheese Market report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Bute Island Foods Ltd., Chicago Vegan Foods, FirstGrade International Ltd., Frescolat Srl, Fresh Start Fauxmage, Gardener Cheese Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Tofutti Brands Inc., and Violife. The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, companies like Bute Island Foods Ltd. offer a wide range of dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and certified vegan cheese alternatives. The Vegan Cheese Market value is set to grow by USD 1.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Organized retailing has grown worldwide with the establishment of convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Fresh and ready-to-consume packaged vegan food and beverages such as plant-based milk alternatives and vegan cheese are primarily sold by large organized retailers. Vendors are highly dependent on large organized retailers for efficient distribution and marketing of their products. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel that makes vegan cheese easily accessible to consumers. Given the rise in the urban population worldwide, the demand for these supermarkets is also growing. Organized retailing outlets such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets offering packaged vegan cheese products across the world has made it easier for the new entrants to find a suitable distribution channel to sell and increase the market visibility of their products.
The Vegan Cheese Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for vegan cheese in North America. Europe is another region showing major market growth. Veganism has been spreading rapidly in Europe, especially in Western Europe, where countries such as Germany, the UK, and France have been the forerunners in the growth of the vegan food market in Europe.
The Vegan Cheese Market is segmented by source (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other milk alternatives) and variant (mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, and others). The vegan cheese market share growth by the soy milk segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with soy-based derivatives is a primary reason behind the rising popularity of vegan cheese in the world. Increasing product innovation from vendors in the soy-based food derivatives category by including ingredients such as macadamia nuts, cashews, and tapioca flour will boost the sale of soy milk-based vegan cheese worldwide.
The side effects of vegan cheese will be a major challenge for the vegan cheese market during the forecast period. Veganism refers to the adoption of the strict form of vegetarianism that excludes the consumption of all animal products, including dairy products, gelatin, honey, and eggs. Despite having a plethora of health benefits, the consumption of vegan foods, including vegan cheese, can also negatively impact health as it gives rise to many side effects. Animal food products are enriched in vitamin B-12. Therefore, consumption of vegan cheese on a regular basis makes one more prone to develop a deficiency of vitamin B-12. Regular consumption of vegan cheese may make an individual more prone to the risk of osteoporosis or low bone density and bone fractures. People consuming vegan cheese and other vegan foods regularly have the risk of developing iron deficiency as the components present in the vegan and plant-based foods such as phytates, tannins, and fibers decrease the availability of iron from plant-based foods.
