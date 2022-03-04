SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vektor Vodka, a Ukrainian Ultra Lux Premium Winter Wheat Brand, pledges a portion of revenue to Ukrainian relief efforts to help support Ukraine's economy and defense.

Vektor admonishes all aggression in the region, and hopes the Food and Beverage industry will join it in helping to support the Ukrainian economy and its citizens. As a start, by pulling all the Russian vodka products, and replacing them with Ukrainian Vektor Vodka, and others like it.

Join the movement! Many establishments are doing it already. See PAUL WISEMAN, AP BUSINESS WRITER's article:

https://www.marketbeat.com/articles/potent-protest-bars-drop-russian-vodka-promote-ukraines-2022-02-26/

The Vektor distillery is located in Zolotonosha, Ukraine, which is one of the birthplaces of Vodka. It is distilled in the oldest distillery in the region.

Original Vodka has always been made from rye, so Vektor keeps its formula authentic. Vektor Vodka is distilled 7 times from Winter Wheat, using artesian spring water from local aquifers.

Help TODAY, contact Vektor Vodka, visit http://www.vektorvodka.com for a Contact Form, or call 480-737-3268.

Arizona establishments and retail stores may also contact Blazer Beverage, 480-646-3535, or email Tom@blazerbev.com

Media Contact

Tyler Stone, Vektor Vodka, 1 4807373268, tstone@capstonefi.com

 

SOURCE Vektor Vodka

