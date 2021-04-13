VERONA, Italy, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The wine blind tasting organized by Veronafiere "5StarWines & Wine Without Walls" will be taking place in Verona from June 16th to 18th with more than 80 confirmed on site judges. Registrations are open and discounted rates are available until April 26th.
The judges are one of the elements that distinguishes 5StarWines and Wine Without Walls from other wine selections. The General Chairmen Panel will be leading the tasting, and it is composed by MW and VIA Italian Wine Ambassador Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW; editorial consultant of Meininger's Wine Business International, Robert Joseph; Doctor Wine and Gambero Rosso founder Daniele Cernilli; editorialist for Le Figaro Bernard Burtschy and last but not least the first Italian MW other than marketing and communication consultant Gabriele Gorelli MW. Their job is to provide the final score on wines that have received non-aligned scores from the judges; this adds objectivity to the competition, earning 5StarWines international acclaim.
The blind tasting lasts three days, and the judges are split into groups. Each panel is led by a Panel Chairman, whose job is to collect the judges' evaluations as well as find common ground within the jury in order to arrive at a final score. Some of this year's panel chairmen members are VIA Italian Wine Expert and Wine Educator Henry Davar; Master of Wine, Written Communications Expert Thomas Curtius MW and VIA Italian Wine Expert, Managing Director of VinoVeritas Asia Limited Francesco Marchio.
The Wine Without Walls Section of the Selection dedicates to sustainable, organic and biodynamic wines, therefore there will be a separate panel of experts for stems from the realization that this category is becoming increasingly important, and it is a field that is slowly but steadily gaining recognition.
The judging panels were hand-picked from all over the world, with each one chosen for their unique experience. They are the pinnacle of the international wine industry, capable of providing a wider, more in-depth assessment during blind tastings while remaining impartial throughout.
Registering for 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls means having the possibility to have wines published in the 5StarWines Guide - the Book, a marketing tool internationally promoted in digital and paper format and distributed to more than 11,000 wine professionals worldwide. Moreover, the wines published on the Guide will receive a paper and digital Diploma with the score obtained, as well as being described in a tasting note written by the judges themselves. This is then listed under the "Critics" section on wine-searcher.com, the number one search engine dedicated to wine in the world, and on the Vinitaly Directory and Vinitaly app. The top performing wines, or Trophies, will have access to dedicated masterclasses, podcast interviews with the collaboration of Italian Wine Podcast and tastings reserved for buyers and press. For more information on 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, visit https://www.5starwines.it/
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its fifth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2020 edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 847 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality, and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
