MILWAUKEE, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti Blood Centers and premier partner Noodles & Company are dishing out discounts for life-saving donations during National Blood Donor Month this January.

Since 2016, Noodles & Company has supported Versiti's mission by aligning as a community partner and donating over $1.3 million in discounts and coupons to blood donors. Throughout January 2020, all attempting blood donors will receive a coupon redeemable for $4 off their order when they donate at a Versiti donor center or select community blood drive.

January is National Blood Donor Month, which highlights the critical need for blood during winter when donations often decline. Donors of all blood types are needed, but especially O negative blood donors who carry the universal blood type given to people in emergency situations.

To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org.

About Versiti Blood Centers
 Versiti is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Milwaukee that specializes in blood services, esoteric diagnostic testing, organ, tissue and stem cell donation, medical services and leading-edge research. Founded in 1947, Versiti is the primary provider of blood products and services for more than 250 hospitals in five midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Versiti collects more than 602,000 units of blood each year at 35 permanent donation sites and more than 12,000 community blood drives. For more, visit versiti.org.

