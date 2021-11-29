CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Advantage, PBC and The Good Kitchen joined together to offer a new deal on healthy food delivery to the greater military community. Veterans Advantage members who are VetRewards subscribers get an exclusive $80 savings on meal plans made from high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients through $20 OFF each of four meal deliveries.
The Good Kitchen's individual serving size meals can be filtered by diet type, whether it's low fat, gluten-free, paleo, or vegetarian. Their cooked meals arrive frozen and stay good for up to 6 months. There's no minimum order and no contract. Shipping is free with orders of 10 meals or more, but a la carte options are available as well.
"We are proud to bring our easy-to-heat-and-eat high-quality meals to the military community through our partnership with Veterans Advantage," said Amber Lewis, Founder and CEO of The Good Kitchen. "With our prepared meals delivered, we try to give you back time and energy so you can enjoy more of your life – which all military members deserve." When Amber first started The Good Kitchen, she had a simple concept in mind: to make nutritious, healthy, and great-tasting meals easily accessible to everyone. This includes veterans.
"We are excited to bring more healthy meal choices to our members through our partnership with The Good Kitchen," said Scott Higgins, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Veterans Advantage and a U.S. Army Veteran. "Our community will enjoy the hassle-free, responsibly-sourced meals that The Good Kitchen brings to the table."
About The Good Kitchen
The Good Kitchen is a meal delivery service that makes healthy eating accessible to everyone with farm to table meals that can be reheated in 3 minutes. Their menu promotes a healthy lifestyle with options for various dietary needs like vegetarian, paleo, and gluten free meals. Order online at http://www.thegoodkitchen.com
About Veterans Advantage
Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media and technology company with a socially responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Our Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for our members with VetRewards, our premium subscription plan, and redeemed with the VetRewards Card ID. We work with our Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers, and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customer's military status and protect their offers from fraud and dilution while delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms.
