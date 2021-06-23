CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viñedos Veramonte, one of the top 100% organic and sustainable wineries in Chile, is pleased to announce a partnership with the non-profit organization, Kiss the Ground, to help promote Regenerative Agriculture and inform American consumers on the best practices to have a healthy ecosystem.
Kiss the Ground was created to focus efforts on healthy soils and create a symbiotic relationship with the earth. The organization promotes Regenerative Agriculture, which goes hand in hand with what Viñedos Veramonte has been doing for years. They believe in farming principles and practices that aim to increase biodiversity, enrich soils, improve watersheds and enhance ecosystem services, eventually increasing yields and higher health and vitality for farming communities.
Together with the winery's parent company, González Byass, a producer and supplier of wine brands from several countries of origin offering organic, sustainable, and biodynamic choices, Viñedos Veramonte recognizes that the organic wine market in the U.S. is growing at a steadfast rate. González Byass began the 5+5 Caring for the planet program, a long-term sustainability initiative. This program represents the five generations of the González family who have brought the company into the 21st century and the next five generations who will continue to build upon the work that has already been done to help our planet succeed.
"A partnership with Kiss the Ground will allow us to spread the message of Regenerative Agriculture to help create a better environment for the next generations," says Winemaker Sofía Araya of Viñedos Veramonte. "We follow organic practices in all our estates to ensure the best conditions for the development of the vine. Through cultivating healthy, living soils and maintaining a natural balance in our vineyards and winemaking process, we obtain quality grapes that express the full potential of the terroir."
To show their commitment to the movement, Viñedos Veramonte will donate a percentage of sales to Kiss the Ground, supporting their mission. Further, the winery plans to build a community of consumers who are passionate about organic wine and Regenerative Agriculture by providing education and information. They will donate $2.00 for every person who signs up to receive emails and a guide to organic wines.
By partnering with Kiss the Ground, Viñedos Veramonte can spread the word to other wineries and consumers to reduce emissions, energy consumption, generated waste, bottle weight and increase green energy and water saving programs. Viñedos Veramonte is determined to maintain Regenerative Agriculture and generate awareness among consumers across the U.S.
About Viñedos Veramonte
Viñedos Veramonte follows organic practices in all of their estates to ensure the best conditions for the development of the vine, thus achieving vineyards that are sustainable over time. Through cultivating healthy, living soils and maintaining a natural balance in the vineyards and winemaking process, the wines obtain quality grapes that express the full potential of the terroir, leading to wines with character, authentic and expressive. Within the Viñedos Veramonte umbrella are Neyen and Primus in Apalta in the Colchagua Valley and Ritual and Veramonte in the Casablanca Valley.
For further information, please visit: http://www.vinedosveramonte.cl/home and follow @veramontewines.
About Kiss the Ground
Kiss the Ground is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to awaken people to the possibilities of regeneration and inspire participation in this movement through media, communications, education, workshops, immersive programming, and advocacy. Since being established in 2013 with the goal of creating societal awareness around the extraordinary potential of healthy soil, Kiss the Ground has educated and activated millions.
For further information, please visit: http://www.KisstheGround.com.
About González Byass USA
González Byass USA is a Chicago based importer for a strategically selected portfolio of fine wine and spirit brands from around the world including Spain, Chile, Italy and Austria.
González Byass USA is the US subsidiary of González Byass headquartered in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. González Byass is a family-owned, collection of wineries founded in 1835 which spans across Spain's most important wine producing regions.
Today the fifth generation of the family are the custodians of many exceptional brands having built the company into a family of wineries which produces wine in some of Spain's most famous regions; Bodegas Beronia (Rioja and Rueda), Dominio Fournier (Ribera del Duero), Cavas Vilarnau (Cava), Finca Constancia (Vino de la Tierra de Castilla), Finca Moncloa (Vino de la Tierra de Cádiz), Viñas del Vero (Somontano) and Pazos de Lusco (Rías Baixas). In each of these regions the family strives to make the best possible quality wines respecting the local terroir and the environment. At the same time the company has also expanded its interests further in the premium spirits business and has created pioneering brands such as The London No.1 and Nomad Outland Whisky to complement the Spanish brandies in the portfolio Soberano and Lepanto. In recent years, the family have expanded outside of Spain purchasing the quality vineyards of Viñedos Veramonte in Chile. Organically farmed vineyards producing cool climate wines from Casablanca and complex reds from Apalta.
González Byass USA also represents a number of international wineries in the US market including from Austria Domäne Wachau, and from Italy Pranza, Caldora, Cantine Cellaro, Vesevo, Vigneti Del Salento and Tenute Rossetti. In addition, Harveys Bristol Cream and Fundador Brandy de Jerez and El Recuerdo and Señorio mezcals were recently added to the portfolio, as well as Mexican brandies from Pedro Domecq: Presidente and Don Pedro.
For further information, please visit: http://www.GonzalezByassUSA.com.
