VERONA, Italy, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On July 28th 17.00 EST / 23.00 CET Vinitaly International Academy welcomed 8 new certified Italian Wine Ambassadors into its community live during the pinning ceremony that marked the end of its 19th edition. The July VIA USA Agile edition had in fact begun months before with students registering to follow the theory portion of the course online, and then able to participate in 2 days of guided tasting thanks to the support of tasting centres in New York and San Francisco, led by Faculty member and Italian Wine Expert, Henry Davar.
With the continually evolving COVID situation the teams in both locations had to remain truly agile during the planning and execution of the course, adapting to restrictions, and the challenges of not having a full team on site in loco. However, this flexible approach is nothing new to VIA, an institution that prides itself on constantly evolving in order to bring participants the most up-to-date course that offers a unique experience for each edition: whether through new genetic studies direct from Chief Scientist Prof. Attilio Scienza, new masterclasses led by supporters, or Agile editions connected by Zoom to facilitate concurrent tastings for students on both the east and west coasts of the United States.
As Managing Director Stevie Kim commented, "this was an incredibly challenging edition, with lots of moving parts, but thanks to the support of local teams working with our team in Verona and the positive attitude of participants we managed to deliver the course and connect people from 3 different time zones." She went on to thank the Italian Trade Agency for their unwavering support throughout which was fundamental for the successful execution of sessions in diverse cites.
Due to the Agile nature of the course, although it was nominally titled the "USA July" edition, students also joined from China and the UK, taking advantage of the recap of knowledge that the tasting sessions provide, and the online format of the theory exam. Indeed, one of those joining, Marc Millon from the UK, was fortunate to be pinned as an Ambassador, and accepted his new title VIA Zoom, where he was able to hear the cheer of his classmates in New York and San Francisco. He was joined by seven other successful candidates including: Kevin Di Lucente, Staci Daniels, Julianne Farricker, Greg Martellotto, Angelo Secolo, Gemma Richardson, and Chris Keel.
This edition also introduced a new level of qualification, rounding out the sequence of Ambassador to Expert with an "Ambassador with Honours" designation that highlights candidates who score between 80-89%. Ciro Pirone, IWA was the first member of the community to have been presented with the new classification, as the highest scoring candidate.
As the higher pass rate of this edition demonstrates, flexibility and constant evolution have aided VIA in its mission to continue to bring high quality Italian wine education to a global market. Not even having to source the same wines and vintages in different locations, or connecting multiple teams via Zoom, or creating adaptive online exams will halt Vinitaly International Academy – indeed the next Agile Edition is already set for September with tasting centers this time in Boston, Seattle and Houston.
About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date there are 259 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors and 15 Italian Wine Experts.
