SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sugar Palm—the ultimate indoor/outdoor coastal dining concept by Viceroy Santa Monica—is now open for daily brunch and dinner. The restaurant, which includes an indoor lounge, outdoor patio, café, restaurant, and poolside bar scene, comes on the cusp of a sweeping $21 million redesign of the iconic Los Angeles beachside hotel by award-winning San Francisco design firm EDG—recently named one of the 15 best city hotels in the continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure and the No. 2 resort in LA in Condé Nast Traveler 2021 Readers' Choice Awards.
As the vibrant social hub of Viceroy, Sugar Palm features a California coastal menu crafted by Chef Jason Francisco (Comme Ca, Cut, Eataly, and The Raymond) who takes inspiration from his diverse background living in Singapore, Italy, Germany, Holland, Turkey, and Hawaii.
"After a year of social and emotional distancing, my hope is that Sugar Palm will be a place to come together and break bread," says Chef Francisco. "Given our location in Santa Monica, I wanted to create a menu and dining experience that was laid back and fun but also sophisticated and luxurious. It's a very personal menu to me since it's influenced by the many places around the world that I've had the opportunity to live in and experience."
Rooted in utilizing the freshest ingredients possible with an emphasis on local produce, Chef Francisco and his team use California purveyors like Niman Ranch in Northern California for meat, Fish King in Glendale that sources almost all seafood from Long Beach and Santa Barbara, and Scarborough Farms in Oxnard for produce.
The Sunset Menu, available from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., transports guests on a journey along California's diverse coastline, with Kombu, Yellowtail, Striped Bass, Oysters, Tai Snapper, and more from the Pacific Ocean. Several plant-based options are available, as well. Dinner highlights include:
· Peruvian Scallops - Ceviche style, green apple mignonette, wakame
· Ocean Chowdah – King salmon sashimi, clams, sweet potato, lobster tomato broth, grilled sourdough
· Beets and Burrata - Roasted beets, Stracciatella, beet dust, crushed pistachios, citrus, aged balsamic
· Charred Spanish Octopus - Squid ink sabayon, bell pepper purée, crispy potatoes, chorizo dust, microgreen salad
· Pesca del Dia - Fresh catch of the day, bouillabaisse, charred lemon
Chef Francisco rounds out the Sunset Menu with inland fare utilizing free-range Jidori chicken and USDA Prime beef including:
· Roasted Chicken - Jidori half chicken, gochujang and orange honey, roasted roots, herb jus
· Hanger Steak - Prime 8oz hanger steak, roasted roots, aged balsamic
The Sunrise Menu, available from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., includes elevated takes on classic breakfast favorites and savory lunch options with a coastal flare. Brunch highlights include
· The Omnivore Frittata - Red onions, spinach, baby heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, and squash
· The Frenchie - Brioche, tiramisu cream, mix berry jam, cacao
· Duck Confit Chilaquiles - Mole, corn tortillas, fried egg, crushed avocado, queso fresco, baby heirloom tomatoes, Cilantro
· The Coastal Avo Toast - Norwegian lobster tail, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, crushed avocados, grilled sourdough, house greens
· The Aqua Burger - Ora King Salmon, tomatoes, arugula, pineapple relish, salmon skin aioli, Hawaiian buns
In conjunction with Chef Francisco's menu, Mario Leal-Cruz, Jr., Area Director of Food & Beverage for Viceroy Hotel Group, curated a collection of cocktails featuring house-made syrups and juices. The cocktail menu draws inspiration from Leal-Cruz's Mexican heritage, found in the regional spirits and indigenous ingredients such as agave, Mezcal, and Ancho Reyes, and his current hometown of Santa Monica which is seen in the colors found in the SaMo Sunset - reminiscent of the coastal sky at nightfall. Ingredients are also sourced right from Viceroy Santa Monica's backyard at the local farmer's market. Highlights include:
· Poblano - Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, Licor 43, lime, agave, Aztec bitters
· The Botanist - Empress 1908 Gin, Rayu Mezcal, lemon, aquafaba, chamomile
· Mai Tai - Cruzan Light Aged Rum, Orgeat, lime, Dry Orange Curacao, Cihuatan 8yr
· SaMo Sunset - Pinhook Rye, Pama, Luxardo, Peychaud's Bitters
The design of Sugar Palm mirrors the laid-back elegance of Santa Monica, effortlessly transitioning indoors and outdoors—from the lounge to the wraparound bar, patio, and seven cabanas including one dedicated dining cabana that can seat up to eight guests. Outdoor fireplaces and a colorful mural — "IJEOMA" by local artist Evelyn Leigh—immediately draw guests to dine under the palm trees on the patio. The wood accents of the indoor lounge are reminiscent of the nearby Santa Monica Pier, while colorful abstracts by artist Monica Perez reinforce Sugar Palm Ocean Avenue's place as the social hub of Viceroy Santa Monica.
The restaurant will also be home to a variety of exciting activations and collaborations with local businesses, including succulent workshops led by The Juicy Leaf.
Sugar Palm is open daily for brunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The restaurant can accommodate parties of up to 15 and reservations for tables and cabanas can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly at (310) 260-7511. Sugar Palm is located inside the Viceroy Santa Monica at 1819 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401. For more information, go to sugarpalmoceanave.com.
About Viceroy Santa Monica
Viceroy Santa Monica located at the crossroads of Ocean Avenue and Pico Boulevard in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city features 169 beautifully appointed guestrooms/suites, an all-new poolside experience with an expansive patio and open-air cabanas, a re-stylized lounge, and is steps away from an array of upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment, including the historic Santa Monica Pier. The hotel completed a $21 million renovation in 2020 led by award-winning, San Francisco-based design firm EDG. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts inspire travelers with one-of-a-kind authentic lifestyle experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service in sought-after locations. A leader in modern luxury, Viceroy's vibe-led hospitality is guided by the brand promise "Remember to Live," an affirmation to create lifelong memories for each and every guest. For more information, visit Viceroy Santa Monica on Facebook and Instagram.
