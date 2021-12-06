NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIDE Premium Canned Cocktails has inked a sponsorship with UBS Arena, the new state of the art entertainment venue in New York, and the New York Islanders.
Activations and branding that highlight VIDEs portfolio of products can be found throughout the arena during Islanders games as well as arena concerts and events.
The sponsorship with the four-time Stanley Cup Champions and the metropolitan area's hottest new venue is VIDE's biggest sponsorship to date. The sponsorship hits home for VIDE founders and Long Island natives, Ryan Laverty and Sal Campisi. Both were born and raised in Long Island and started VIDE in Montauk one summer shortly after graduating college. Inspired by the Long Island summer lifestyle, VIDE was born to create a light, sessionable beverage that was health-aware and convenient. Now, Laverty and Campisi see their product as the perfect drink to enjoy at live events.
"When we dreamed up the brand in 2018, we never thought we'd be a partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena." Said Sal Campisi, VIDE Co-Founder and COO. "VIDE was born in New York and to have the opportunity to showcase our brand to fans at UBS Arena is a dream come true."
The news comes in the wake of momentum for the brand as VIDE recently expanded into South Carolina, Florida, California, and Nevada and has ambitious expansion plans alongside distribution powerhouse and the country's top wine and spirits distributor, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.
"It's an incredible opportunity to become a partner of our favorite team and an unmatched entertainment venue. We're excited to partner with a team that has such rich history and New York's marquee venue without leaving home." Said VIDE co-founder and CEO Ryan Laverty.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to showcase to fans the convenience, quality value, and variety the VIDE offers."
