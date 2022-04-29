Paso Robles winery has planted over 21,000 trees as a part of their sustainability initiatives
PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On this 150th Arbor Day, Vina Robles Vineyards and Winery is celebrating and inviting wine lovers nationwide to do the same. Join the Paso Robles estate in combating deforestation globally simply by opening a bottle of The Arborist. This innovative Syrah-based blend is a consistent critic favorite and Wine Enthusiast Editors' Choice, yet retails for just $20. The blackberry- and bramble-scented cuvée is an homage to creative blends from Paso Robles and presents bright, fruit-forward flavors accented by spice and a luscious, silken texture on the palate.
The Arborist is dedicated to Vina Robles' founder Hans Nef and named for the arborist who saved the life of the iconic 300+ year-old oak tree featured on the label. Mr. Nef's admiration and respect for the native flora of California's Central Coast led to saving the legacy oak in 2014, which has made a full recovery and stands high among the vines today.
An integral part of the Paso Robles landscape, oak trees are a lifeline in California's arid environment. The trees provide critical animal habitat; form natural windbreaks; sequester carbon from the air; and support crucial erosion control. Since the estate's founding, Vina Robles has worked tirelessly to preserve oak trees within their vineyards, allowing them to thrive alongside the vines.
Together with One Tree Planted and the Arbor Day Foundation, the multi-generational winery has planted over 21,000 trees as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability in Paso Robles and beyond. Since 2014, Vina Robles has planted a tree with a portion of the proceeds of every bottle sold of The Arborist Red Blend – a commitment the family-owned winery plans to continue in perpetuity.
Vina Robles' measurable approach to sustainability and land stewardship expands beyond The Arborist collaboration, across their six SIP Certified sustainable vineyards and within their solar-powered winery. Since its founding in 1997, Vina Robles has worked systematically to preserve its local ecosystem, consistently increasing its commitment to sustainability.
The Vina Robles portfolio includes the Estate Series and Limited Estate Collection wines. For more information on Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, visit vinarobles.com and follow them on Facebook, and Instagram.
About Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery: Growers and makers of expressive estate wines from Paso Robles, Vina Robles is a destination winery in the heart of California's Central Coast. With 25 years of farming experience in the region, Vina Robles takes a ground-up approach to quality, integrating every aspect of wine production from their six SIP® Certified sustainable vineyards in five distinct sub-districts in the region to their premium hospitality offerings. Family owned, Vina Robles is built upon core values of sustainability, social responsibility, hospitality, and value which they strive to deliver in every pour.
