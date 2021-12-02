NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is thrilled to announce the "Discover the Portrait of Abruzzo Wines" Masterclass, which will be held in Atlanta at The Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday December 7th, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. The class will be followed by lunch from 12:30 pm to 1:30 at the same location.
The event is organized in collaboration with I.E.M. (International Exhibition Management) and its Florida sister agency I.E.E.M. (International Event & Exhibition Management) as part of the "Charming Taste of Europe" educational activities in the US to promote Abruzzo wines.
The masterclass will be presented by Lyn Farmer, a James Beard Award winning wine and food writer, WSET Certified Educator, festival director, arts ambassador and public speaker. Lyn will guide attendees through a knowledgeable course to taste and learn about the characteristics of Abruzzo's territory. The tasting will highlight a variety of Montepulciano d'Abruzzo wines: an inviting intense red wine with a characteristic ruby red color, the unmistakable fragrance of red fruits, flowers and spices, and the dry soft moderately tannic flavor that make Montepulciano d'Abruzzo one of a kind.
The Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC designation is one of the oldest in the region, having celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018. It covers a large area of eastern Abruzzo, extending along the full 75 miles of the Abruzzo coast and only 20 miles inland.
The masterclass is open to trade and media professionals. To RSVP please use the following link: http://www.tinyurl.com/IEEM21.
The Charming Taste of Europe is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. This campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.
To learn more about the Charming Taste of Europe campaign, visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu which spotlights the characteristics of these European products. Pages dedicated to the Charming Taste of Europe can be found on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The member organizations invite everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu
To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:
Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu
Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU
Instagram: @charmeu_usa
YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe
Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu
###
Activity included into the - "The Charming Taste of Europe", Campaign co-founded by the European Union - Reg. (UE) 1144/2014 - N. 101015721 - REG. 1144/2014_CHARMEU_101015721
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
Media Contact
Cristina, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, ccoari@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Charming Taste of Europe