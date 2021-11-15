NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is pleased to announce the organization of "Discover the Portrait of Abruzzo Wines" Masterclass taking place in Chicago at the Gibson Italia Restaurant on November 18h, from 10.30 am to 12 pm.
The event is organized in collaboration with I.E.M. (International Exhibition Management) and its Florida sister agency I.E.E.M. (International Event & Exhibition Management) as part of the "Charming Taste of Europe" educational activities in the US to promote Abruzzo wines.
The masterclass will be led by Chicago- based wine expert and Master Sommelier Jim Bube, who will guide the attendees in an enlightening journey to taste and learn about the characteristics of the Abruzzo territory and its signature grape, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo. The tasting will feature a selection of Montepulciano d'Abruzzo wines. Considered the king of Abruzzo wines, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo has become one of Italy's most famous reds, thanks to its versatility, high quality and typically affordable price point.
The masterclass is open to trade and media professionals. For more information, please contact International Event and Exhibition Management at info@ieemusa.com
The Charming Taste of Europe is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. This campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.
To learn more about the Charming Taste of Europe campaign, visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu which spotlights the characteristics of these European products. Pages dedicated to the Charming Taste of Europe can be found on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The member organizations invite everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu
Activity included into the - "The Charming Taste of Europe", Campaign co-founded by the European Union - Reg. (UE) 1144/2014 - N. 101015721 - REG. 1144/2014_CHARMEU_101015721
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
