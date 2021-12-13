NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is delighted to present a Restaurant Week in New York City, partnering with various restaurants from December 13th through the 20th.
Throughout this time period prestige, yet approachable restaurants in both Manhattan and Brooklyn will promote wines from the Consorzio Tutela Vini D'Abruzzo highlighting Montepulciano D'Abruzzo DOC, Cerasuolo D'Abruzzo DOC and Pecorino D'Abruzzo DOC.
The selected restaurants include notable Chef-driven Italian Osterias and new American restaurants such as Celeste, Macchina, Nonna Beppa, Estuary, Bella Blu, Kestè, La Privé, Maiella, Milos Wine Bar, Marini Osteria and others. The participants at each restaurant will be presented with wines for tasting throughout the aperitivo hour and learn about classic pairings for each. Some of the pairings include recipes such as Abruzzese Bruschetta, Stuffed fried olives, Abruzzese Stuffed Artichokes, Pizza fritta, Gnocchi carrati and others.
With the Restaurant Week in New York the Charming Taste of Europe will end the first year of the campaign. The Charming Taste of Europe is proud to have participated in tastings and promotional activities across the United States and looks forward to another year full of events and happenings aimed at educating consumers, media, and trade professionals about the benefits and high quality standards of these European products.
To learn more about the Charming Taste of Europe campaign, visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu which spotlights the characteristics of these European products. Pages dedicated to the Charming Taste of Europe can be found on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The member organizations invite everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu
Activity included into the - "The Charming Taste of Europe", Campaign co-founded by the European Union - Reg. (UE) 1144/2014 - N. 101015721 - REG. 1144/2014_CHARMEU_101015721
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
