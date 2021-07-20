HENDERSON, Nev., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinotemp®, the leading wine storage solutions and appliance provider, launched its stunning Retro Refrigerator, a freestanding unit for home use. With its curved shoulders evoking the popular mid-century aesthetic, the newest addition to the Brama line comes in red, white and black to fit any kitchen design. Despite the retro look, this luxury appliance is crafted with all the sturdy modernity required for today's kitchens.
Brama Retro Refrigerator features include:
- Solid, rounded door with cabinet body with an interior light
- Cooler temperature range: 32° - 50°F
- Top freezer with a temperature range: -13° - 5°F
- Four adjustable shelves, including one metal wire racking
- Bottom bulk storage and four rows of small storage behind door
- Volume Capacity: 281L
To learn more about Vinotemp's newest offering, the Brama Retro Refrigerator, and other appliances and wine storage solutions, visit vinotemp.com.
