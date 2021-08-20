HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinotemp®, the leading wine storage solutions and appliance provider, launched its versatile Wine Credenza, a freestanding unit ready for any space in your home. The credenza comes in two different but stylish designs - one handcrafted from reclaimed wood, featuring an elegant exterior with its barn style sliding doors. The second, and newest Wine Credenza design features an elegant white marble table top and glass sliding doors.
The Wine Credenza's features include:
- Convertible compartment slots
- Two flat wooden shelves total (one per compartment)
- Removable shelf to fit a wine cooler on either side, or both
- Top open compartment, a pull-out serving tray, and bottom storage drawer in the middle section
- Removable back panels for installation of wine coolers
To learn more about Vinotemp's newest offering, the Wine Credenza and other appliances and wine storage solutions, visit vinotemp.com.
About Vinotemp®
Since 1985 close attention to market demand and non-standard ideas have made Vinotemp® the leading provider of diversified wine storage solutions utilized worldwide residentially and by renowned resorts, restaurants, hotels, and the yachting industry. In 2019 Vinotemp expanded its product offering to include residential kitchen appliances. Find more information about Vinotemp by calling 800-777-VINO (8466) or visiting vinotemp.com.
Media Contact
Cynthia Villarreal, Vinotemp, 5592886587, cvillarreal@1903pr.com
SOURCE Vinotemp