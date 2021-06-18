HENDERSON, Nev., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinotemp®, the leading wine storage solutions and appliance provider, announces the launch of its 168 Single-Zone Beverage Cooler. The latest addition to Vinotemp's Connoisseur Series, the residential beverage cooler, installs seamlessly into existing cabinetry, neatly storing up to 430 perfectly chilled canned beverages on its glass-tempered shelves.
The Connoisseur 168 Single-Zone Beverage Cooler offers:
- Front exhaust for easy fit into built-in cabinets or freestanding display options, powered by an advanced compressor system
- Sliding tempered glass shelves that hold 430 12-ounce cans
- Black cabinetry with dual-pane glass doors, trimmed in stainless steel, with a slim footprint of 24"W x 27"D x 73-3/5"H
- Centralized digital control panel for custom temperature setting range of 34-65°F
- Vinotemp LED lighting that bathes the cooler's contents in soft blue light
To learn more about Vinotemp's newest offering, the Connoisseur Series168 Single-Zone Beverage Cooler, and other appliances and wine storage solutions, visit vinotemp.com.
